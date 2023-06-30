Joe Holleman Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

St. Louis County government watchdog Tom Sullivan’s latest complaint about Sunshine Law violations appears to have been nixed by the Missouri Attorney General’s Office.

No stranger to protesting actions by the County Council, Sullivan’s most recent objection stemmed from the council’s actions on March 7, when it allocated $300,000 for an “educational campaign” to get a 3% sales tax placed on recreational marijuana.

Voters approved the tax in April by about a 2-to-1 margin.

Specifically, Sullivan contended that the council did not properly publish ahead of time that it had changed the allocation from its original amount of $150,000.

In a letter to Sullivan earlier this month, two lawyers in Attorney General Andrew Bailey’s office said they could not find a law that required the council to post the substitute bill with the higher allocation, and said state law requires simply a notice of a “tentative agenda.”

Sullivan’s bigger complaint — one he has made before about ballot issues in school and fire districts — is that local governments, prohibited by state law from using public funds for campaigns, circumvent the law by calling their efforts “educational campaigns.”

“But everyone gets away with it,” Sullivan said upon filing his recent complaint, “so they keep doing it.”