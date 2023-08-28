Joe Holleman Metro reporter Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

U.S. Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer, R-St. Elizabeth, unlocked the doors last week on a new congressional office in St. Charles County.

The eight-term Republican joined several St. Charles elected officials, business owners and staffers to cut the ribbon on the new digs at 5342 Highway N in Cottleville. The telephone number at the new office is 636-327-7055.

Luetkemeyer moved his St. Louis area office farther east, from Wentzville, to make it more centrally located after his district’s boundaries were changed in 2022.

Aside from his offices in Washington and Cottleville, Luetkemeyer also has an office in Jefferson City, which also part of Luetkemeyer’s district.