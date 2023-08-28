Joe Holleman
Metro reporter
U.S. Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer, R-St. Elizabeth, unlocked the doors last week on a new congressional office in St. Charles County.
The eight-term Republican joined several St. Charles elected officials, business owners and staffers to cut the ribbon on the new digs at 5342 Highway N in Cottleville. The telephone number at the new office is 636-327-7055.
Luetkemeyer moved his St. Louis area office farther east, from Wentzville, to make it more centrally located after his district’s boundaries were changed in 2022.
Aside from his offices in Washington and Cottleville, Luetkemeyer also has an office in Jefferson City, which also part of Luetkemeyer’s district.
