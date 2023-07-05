Joe Holleman Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The first court appearance of a St. Louis firefighter facing a felony charge connected to stealing a wallet from an crash survivor has been pushed off.

Arnold S. Britt, 40, of Ballwin, who was slated to appear in court Wednesday, has received a new docket date — 9 a.m. Aug. 16 — in front of associate Judge Jeffrey P. Medler in St. Louis County Circuit Court.

Britt was charged on May 25 with receiving stolen property, a Class D felony, and fraudulent use of a credit card, a Class A misdemeanor. Conviction on the felony is punishable by a sentence of one to four years in prison.

William Goldstein, Britt’s attorney, said he was reviewing reports related to the case and had no comment at this time.

The charges against Britt stem from a crash on Feb. 26 in which four people in an SUV were killed in a hit-and-run collision at South Grand Boulevard and Forest Park Avenue.

A survivor of the crash, Seven Robinson-Laney, 18, of St. Louis, alleged shortly after the crash that his monogrammed wallet had been stolen from the scene.

He said the wallet contained a credit card, gift cards and more than $600 in cash that he had received as birthday gifts. The wallet, cash and gift cards have not been recovered.

St. Louis police said Britt — who is assigned to a fire station that responded to the accident — can be seen on a body-camera video from the scene putting the wallet into his jacket.

In regards to the actual taking of the wallet, former St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner refused to file stealing charges against Britt. Gardner resigned shortly thereafter and was replaced by Gabriel Gore.

During questioning by city police detectives, Britt said that he used Robinson-Laney’s debit card three times by accident.

St. Louis fire officials have said Britt will remain on leave until the criminal case has been resolved.

Britt is has been a city firefighter since December 2013. He also is a former star athlete at Vashon High School who went on to play for the University of Missouri football team as a wide receiver from 2002-2004.