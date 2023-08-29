Joe Holleman Metro reporter Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Vivek Ramaswamy, a Republican presidential candidate, has lost his table at a high-end local restaurant.

Olive + Oak, a Webster Groves restaurant, originally had reserved space on Wednesday evening for Ramaswamy supporters to raise money.

But on Monday, the restaurant cancelled the reservation and took to social media to explain their reasons — stressing it was more than just disliking Ramaswamy’s politics.

Providing a bit more context to yesterday's news. While we admit the politics of Mr. Ramaswamy don't align well with the vast majority of our employees and community, there were other issues involved in the decision to cancel (a contract was never executed). (1/3) pic.twitter.com/ojU0g4LZuv — Olive+Oak (@oliveandoakstl) August 29, 2023

Conceding that Ramaswamy’s views “do not align with that of the overwhelming majority of our staff and community,” the post said “there were other issues that effected our decision.”

The post said the event originally was booked as a “private (invite-only) fundraiser,” but then it appeared to be promoted as a public event.

The post noted that the restaurant does not book any public political fundraisers, regardless of the candidate’s politics.

The event was billed as “An Evening With Vivek Ramaswamy” and carried a top donation amount of $3,300. There was no answer at the RSVP number included on the flyer.

Vivek talks a lot about being a self-funder and not being bought and paid for ... but a reminder that he is doing some high-dollar fundraisers just like everyone else.



Here's an invite for an event next week in St. Louis. pic.twitter.com/8OoRJIMYTC — Teddy Schleifer (@teddyschleifer) August 24, 2023

Ramaswamy recently has drawn attention, support and criticism with several controversial comments, such as calling climate change a hoax and raising questions about potential government-agent involvement in 9/11.

Most recently, he has drawn fire for comments about race relations that he made Sunday at an Iowa luncheon: “I’m sure the boogeyman white supremacist exists somewhere in America. I’ve just never met him. Maybe I’ll meet a unicorn sooner.”