When St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell announced two weeks ago that he would run for the U.S. Senate, it surprised local political observers.

“Well, it came out of nowhere for some folks,” Bell said in a phone interview Wednesday.

“But I haven’t been happy with the representation of (U.S. Sen.) Josh Hawley for a long time,” he said. “Josh Hawley is for Josh Hawley; he wants to be a Twitter star.”

And Bell said instead of being divisive, he would work with various interests to best serve Missouri. “I think people in this state want leaders who will act together to solve the problems.”

Still, politicos were caught unaware by Bell’s hat-in-ring announcement for at least three reasons:

First, in a state that runs “red” and has a recent history of electing mostly Republicans to statewide office, a battle in the Democratic primary was viewed as something to avoid.

With a relatively uncontested primary, the party could save money and effort in the hopes of waging a winning run in the 2024 general election.

Bell now will face main opponent Lucas Kunce, and Columbia activist December Harmon, in the August 2024 primary. The winner will all but certainly face Hawley in the November general election.

Second, Bell’s highest-profile move on any issue that drew attention from outside of the St. Louis area was his close involvement with embattled St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner.

Bell and Gardner had orchestrated a move that would have had Bell assume control of Gardner’s office before Gov. Mike Parson could name a replacement.

On top of all that, on June 1 — just one week before he announced he would run for the Senate — Bell was on the public-television show “Donnybrook” and shot down any speculation about seeking higher office.

“This job is tough enough as is,” Bell said then. “I’m going to stay in my lane in St. Louis County.”

Bell chuckled Wednesday at that quote and conceded that he’d already considered entering the race. “But I didn’t want to talk about it until we were ready to talk about it,” he said.

As to supporting Gardner while state officials were trying to remove her from office, Bell said it came from the need for prosecutors to work together.

“We (in St. Louis County) have to work with that office, so she got my support — just like Gabe Gore is getting our support now,” Bell said, referring to Gardner’s replacement.

When it comes to spreading the word in area of Missouri that may not be familiar with Bell, he promised to “visit every corner of this state and knock on as many doors as we can,” he said.

Bell then noted that he was considered a clear underdog in his race in 2018 against seven-term incumbent Robert P. McCulloch. “We know how to win tough races,” he said.

His upcoming campaign “will allow voters to get the measure of me, and will let us carry our message.”

“I have a record as an elected official (as a Ferguson councilman) and as a prosecutor. With me, there are no hypotheticals,” he said.

Bell’s campaign, officially dubbed “Bell For Missouri,” has yet to release any endorsements, though it has filed its initial paperwork with the Federal Election Commission.

The treasurer is Kathryn Drennen and the campaign manager is Caroline C. Miller. Public-relations work for the campaign is being handled in large part by GPS Impact, a consulting group headed by longtime political operative Roy Temple.

The first quarterly campaign finance report from Bell, as well as other candidates for U.S. Congress, is due July 15.