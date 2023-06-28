Joe Holleman Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The U.S. Senate campaign of St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell has gotten a boost from a variety of elected officials — including 10 mayors of St. Louis County municipalities.

On Wednesday, Bell's camp released a list of endorsements that included one Democratic state representative, Deb Lavender of Manchester, and his professional counterpart across the state, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker.

Of the municipal leaders to endorse Bell, one is Ferguson Mayor Ella Jones.

"I have known Wesley since we served on Ferguson City Council together," Jones said in a statement. "He cares about the quality of life of the people. I saw how he was cool-headed when tensions were running high in Ferguson and how he mediated between police and protestors."

Earlier this month, Bell announced he would run in the Democratic primary in August 2024, with his main opponent now being Lucas Kunce. Columbia activist December Harmon also has filed for the primary.

The winner of the Democratic contest likely will face incumbent GOP U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley.

The other mayors signing on with the Bell camp are: Babatunde Deinbo, Berkeley; Michele DeShay, Moline Acres; Arnold Hinkle, Black Jack; Brian Jackson, Beverly Hills; Reggie Jones, Dellwood; James McGee, Vinita Park; Faye Millett, Pagedale; Sharon Pace, Northwoods; and Amy Poelker, St Ann.