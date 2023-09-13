The Skinker-DeBaliviere neighborhood in St. Louis becomes one big concert venue this weekend, as Porchfest takes over the porches of 26 homes.

Sign up for The Blender newsletter The Blender by Kevin C. Johnson keeps you up to date with the latest concert news and more from the St. Louis music scene.

Nearly 40 St. Louis bands will perform Sept. 17 on the makeshift stages, as well as on a main stage at Greg Freeman Park. This is the fifth year for the free festival.

“At its core, Porchfest celebrates music in the city of St. Louis, in the Skinker-DeBaliviere neighborhood,” says committee chair Jim Fuchs. “The general spirit is fun and community and building bridges. What we learned is there is a lot of musical talent tucked away in corners of St. Louis.”

Performers represent multiple genres including folk, punk, funk, hip-hop, singer-songwriter and heavy metal and will play 45-minute sets.

At 3:30 p.m., Saint Boogie Brass Band will march from Kingsbury Square Park to the main stage, where the Hillary Fitz Band, the Diamond K Band and others will perform.

Maps are provided to help visitors navigate the stages, and spectators are encouraged to bring chairs.

The historic nature of the Skinker-DeBaliviere neighborhood, as well as its street flow and tight-knit community, make it the perfect location for Porchfest, Fuchs says.

“This is a neighborhood that loves music,” he says. “We have Joe’s Cafe, and we’re in the shadow of the Pageant and Delmar Hall. This is an opportunity to hear music from all levels.”

Once family homes, these three venues are now staples of the St. Louis music scene Pop’s Blue Moon, Venice Cafe and Joe’s Cafe have been established for decades, but all remain small and hip, supported by a devoted community.

The Porchfest concept originated in Ithaca, New York, in 2007, and has spread to various communities across the country. Kansas City also has a Porchfest.

In St. Louis, it started as an effort by students at Washington University to use music to build a bridge with the neighborhood.

“The students are here for four years, and they know the university, but do they know the neighborhood?” Fuchs says. “They looked around the neighborhood and saw nice houses and nice porches, and there was this concept out there called Porchfest.”

The students approached the Skinker-DeBaliviere Community Council with the idea.

“The Skinker-DeBaliviere community worked hard to make this happen, to create this seemingly effortless day of public celebration,” says Mike Reid, executive director of the council. “It made the community stronger because neighbors have the opportunity to get to know each other as people.”

The first Porchfest here came together quickly, with about a dozen bands.

“It didn’t take a lot of convincing (among the neighbors),” Reid says. “We didn’t have a lot of debate or discussion. It was overall positive.”

The event now is more driven by neighbors and the council. As the event picks up steam, the numbers of bands and porches have increased.

Singer Devon Cahill will be performing at Porchfest for the third time.

“Many genres are represented so that folks can have a truly diverse experience, and the porch hosts are always so inviting to the musicians,” he says. “I love to play my set and then go listen to the other bands and groups because it’s a lot of fun and I love to support other artists.”

What Porchfest • When 1-7 p.m. Sept. 17 • Where Skinker-DeBaliviere neighborhood; main stage at Greg Freeman Park, 6008 Kingsbury Boulevard • How much Free • More info facebook.com/porchfeststl

Porchfest

1-1:45 p.m.

Langon Elsie • 6127 McPherson Avenue (singer-songwriter)

Grace Singers • 6199 Waterman Boulevard (traditional choir)

Opera Bell Band • 6144 Westminster Place (novelty folk)

NITE FRVR • 5921 Pershing Avenue (pop/dance)

Michael Marciano • 6174 Kingsbury Avenue (funk rock/dance)

Forgiving Tree • 6056 McPherson Avenue (indie rock)

Mr. Magenta • 5937 De Giverville Avenue (indie rock)

Lynn O’Brien • 520 Skinker Boulevard (folk/jazz/R&B/Christmas)

Laka • 6504 Westminster Place (soul, blues, country, gospel)

1:45-2:30 p.m.

Greg Dallas • 6106 McPherson Avenue (blues, jazz)

Public Honey • 6200 McPherson Avenue (rock, folk)

Billy Ward • 6103 Westminster Place (singer-songwriter)

3 to 5 • 5921 Pershing Avenue (chiptune)

Devon Cahill • 6150 Kingsbury Avenue (indie blues country twist)

The Winks • 6056 McPherson Avenue (punk rock)

Lousy With Coyotes • 5925 De Giverville Avenue (indie/folk/psychedelia)

2:30-3:15 p.m.

The Erker Brothers • 6100 McPherson Avenue (alt-country)

Steve Perron • 6223 Washington Avenue (singer-songwriter)

Westminster Horn Duo • 6037 Westminster Avenue (classical)

The Real Wobbly Chair • 5792 Waterman Boulevard (modern folk)

Rolltop Sweetgum • 6147 Kingsbury Avenue (folk rock)

T Money Baby • 6023 McPherson Avenue (R&B/hip-hop)

Lydia Newsom • 5903 De Giverville Avenue (alternative/hip-hop)

The Western Satellites with Eric McSpadden • 5804 Westminster Place (blues, until 5 p.m.)

3:15-4 p.m.

Lacy Wilder • 6050 Kingsbury Avenue (indie rock)

Barefoot Jones • 6249 Washington Avenue (Americana)

JinKae/Lir Jishin • 6054 Westminster Place (R&B/soul/lo-fi/pop)

Goldberry, 6128 Westminster Place (indie folk)

Fruit Jazz • 5947 Westminster Place (jazz/Afro-Cuban/folk/polka)

ISH Ensemble • 5861 De Giverville Avenue (jazz fusion)

St. Boogie Brass Band • Marching from Kingsbury Park to Greg Freeman Park

Main stage at Greg Freeman Park

1-1:45 p.m. • Meghan Torno School of Irish Dance

2-2:45 p.m. • St. Louis Irish Arts

3-3:45 p.m. • Peace Lords (funk and roll)

3:30-4:30 p.m. • St. Boogie Brass Band

4:30-5 p.m. • Hillary Fitz Band (rock/alternative)

6-7 p.m. • The Diamond K Band (Top 40/R&B)

Sign up for The Blender newsletter The Blender by Kevin C. Johnson keeps you up to date with the latest concert news and more from the St. Louis music scene.