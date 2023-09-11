Music at the Intersection and Evolution Festival were big finales for the summer music festival season. But a few St. Louis-specific festivals are yet to unfold in the fall, catering to various interests including rock, hip-hop, jazz, blues and a little bit of everything else.

Sign up for The Blender newsletter The Blender by Kevin C. Johnson keeps you up to date with the latest concert news and more from the St. Louis music scene.

Old Webster Jazz & Blues Festival

When 1-11 p.m. Sept. 16 • Where Allen and North Gore avenue, Webster Groves • How much Free • More info oldwebsterjazzfest.com

Still going strong after 22 years, the Old Webster Jazz & Blues Festival returns to downtown Webster Groves with a daylong lineup of acts performing on two stages.

On the Webster University Stage are WGHS Jazz Band (1 p.m.), Webster University Faculty Jazz Ensemble (2:30 p.m.), Marquise Knox (4:15 p.m.), Bach to the Future (6:30 p.m.), and Red and Black Brass Band (8:30 p.m.). On the Sunset Hills Subaru Stage are Miss Jubilee (1 p.m.), Renee Smith (2:45 p.m.), Tropical Mood of St. Louis (4:30 p.m.), Walter Parks (6:30 p.m.) and Maurice Carnes All Star Quartet featuring Kim Fuller (8:30 p.m.).

Porchfest

When 1-7 p.m. Sept. 17 • Where Skinker-DeBaliviere neighborhood • How much Free • More info facebook.com/porchfeststl

Porchfest returns for its fifth year of St. Louis acts performing 45-minute sets throughout the Skinker-DeBaliviere neighborhood. Upwards of 40 bands will perform on 26 porches, in addition to a main stage at Greg Freeman Park.

Acts include Saint Boogie Brass Band, which will lead the audience to the main stage, the Opera Bell Band, Devon Cahill, and the Western Satellites featuring Eric McSpadden. Grace Singers of Grace Methodist Church will sing at 6199 Waterman Boulevard.

GroveFest

When 3-11 p.m. Oct. 7 • Where Manchester Avenue in the Grove neighborhood • How much Free • More info thegrovestl.com

GroveFest has been growing for 16 years, and this year looks like its biggest lineup yet. None other than Big Freedia headlines, along with a special DJ set from Mannie Fresh, all in one of St. Louis’ most popular neighborhoods. Also performing are Aubory Bugg, Samba Bom, BeBe, Bates and Divas of the Grove.

Pines Fest

When 4 p.m. Oct. 14 • Where The Big Top, 3401 Washington Boulevard • How much $25-$30 • More info metrotix.com

St. Louis band the Mighty Pines unveiled its first curated festival in 2022 with Pines Fest at the Big Top, and as promised, it returns for a second year. The Mighty Pines tops the bill, which also features Aaron Kamm and the One Drops, the Burney Sisters, Saint Boogie Brass Band, Brothers Lazaroff and Moon Valley. Emily Wallace will perform throughout various artists’ sets.

Fem Fest

When 5 p.m. Oct. 14 • Where The HandleBar, 4127 Manchester Avenue • How much $15 • More info handlebarstl.com

Fem Fest, which started in 2015 as a platform to highlight women in the St. Louis rap community, took place for several years before disappearing. But it makes a comeback at HandleBar with a lineup of women.

Among the many performers are Bates, Cedes, G.A. Barz, Katarra Parson, Davyne Truth, Shai Lynn, Leethal the Poet, Bun, Alli Mays, Biggirl, Dynasti Red, Asiaa Marie, Amaris J and more. Mz Tigga and Precious J host, with DJs Shay Money, Menti Fresh, Stormm, Makeda Kravitz, Maxa and Zari Ferrari.

Behind Fem Fest are Bates and promotor/producer Rob “Rob Bob” Ford.

Fusia Fest

When 4 p.m. Oct. 21 • Where Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Avenue • How much $15-$20, VIP available • More info offbroadwaystl.com

Fusia Fest, a festival conceived in 2022 to focus on hip-hop bands with instruments (as opposed to hip-hop acts who perform with DJ accompaniment), returns to Off Broadway. The event is organized by Larry “Fallout” Morris of iLLPHONiCS. This year’s event is titled “Give the DJ Their Flowers: Tribute to DJ Grandmaster Flowers," with St. Louis DJs spinning themed sets.

Spinning are DJ Reminisce (Boom Bap), DJ Mahf (West Coast), DJ Smitty (Midwest/STL), DJ Nico Marie (Down South/Crunk), DJ Sinamin (Miami/Booty Bass) and G. Wiz.

Sign up for The Blender newsletter The Blender by Kevin C. Johnson keeps you up to date with the latest concert news and more from the St. Louis music scene.