Taking time off did some good for Turnpike Troubadours, though it was a longer break than planned.

The red dirt country band from Oklahoma went on an indefinite hiatus in 2019 so lead singer Evan Felker could deal with personal issues. The pandemic extended the break.

Now Turnpike Troubadours are back to work and leaning into their new era with a new album, “A Cat in the Rain.” The band's tour comes Sept. 15 to Enterprise Center in St. Louis.

“It felt good to have some time off," says bassist RC Edwards. "Then COVID happened, and we couldn’t have timed it any better.

“We all kind of had our time to get our [crap] together and figure out what we were there for.”

The band also includes Kyle Nix (fiddle), Ryan Engleman (electric guitar), Gabe Pearson (drums) and Hank Early (steel, accordion). Felker also plays guitar.

“A lot of us played in other bands and did things like that, and we realized how good we had it with this band and how much we missed the shows and missed the fans," Edwards says. "We had a greater appreciation for playing again.”

He says he was always sure the band would return.

“I'm always the optimist — the dreamer," he says. "I never had a doubt that we'd get back together someday.”

“A Cat in the Rain,” produced by Shooter Jennings, follows “A Long Way From Your Heart” (2017) and helps reestablish the band.

Edwards says the new album is “lots of stories [Felker] wanted to tell — what he’s been through. There’s a lot of resilience in there. It’s about surviving and coming out better on the other side.”

Though he says Turnpike Troubadours isn’t a concept band, “A Cat in the Rain” ended up having more of a theme than past releases.

The members felt more comfortable during production of the album, thanks in large part to the addition of Jennings as producer, Edwards says, “getting the best out of us and making sure everyone was in their best creative space.”

It’s the first time the band has worked with Jennings. He joined the project as a result of the band reaching out to producers. He was excited to take the journey with Turnpike Troubadours.

“One great thing about him is the broad net he casts when it comes to the different kinds of music he knows about,” Edwards says.

Members of the band also have friends who had worked with Jennings, which helped. “He’s very efficient and relaxed all at the same time — a unicorn of a producer,” Edwards says.

Turnpike Troubadours recorded the album at Muscle Shoals’ Fame Recording Studios and Dave’s Room in Los Angeles.

The new tour includes the Avett Brothers, making for a strong combo.

Edwards says this is the group’s first time touring with the Avett Brothers, though Turnpike Troubadours have always been fans of the band. The Avett Brothers are a tough act to follow, he says.

“We’re excited to get to do big shows with them — sit side stage and watch them," he says. "They bring it every night. It’s a great thing. They’re different from what we do, but they complement it very well.”

The tour is landing in major arenas and amphitheaters — not totally familiar territory for Turnpike Troubadours.

The band performed last year at the Factory in Chesterfield, and before that, Edwards recalls shows at the Pageant and Off Broadway, where he says the band had a blast.

Touring their largest venues yet is something the band members are still wrapping their heads around.

“It's something we’re learning how to do, how to handle, how to make it work," Edwards says. "We’re figuring out how to connect with a crowd [that large nightly as a headliner]. We act like it’s not that big of a place and don’t stare up at the lights and rafters too much.

“I think we're starting to get more comfortable and stretch out and feeling really good doing it.”

What Turnpike Troubadours, Avett Brothers • When 7 p.m. Sept. 15 • Where Enterprise Center, 1401 Clark Avenue • How much $36-$146 • More info ticketmaster.com

