It’s official. Post Malone can't catch a break in St. Louis.

Over the course of 10 months and two major-venue headlining tours, Malone has yet to complete a full show locally despite his best efforts (though a 2020 show at Enterprise Center did manage to be executed without issue).

To recount, first there was his September 2022 concert at Enterprise Center, a show mostly remembered for one thing — Malone’s fall felt around the world.

During that show while performing his No. 1 song “Circles," Malone tumbled hard into an open hole on stage (used for raising and lowering equipment). Medical staff helped him off stage, and the show paused for 15 minutes. He returned to finish out an abbreviated show before resuming additional medical care for his bruised ribs later.

Fast forward, Malone made a quick return to St. Louis with a sold-out show Friday night at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre. The show was part of his new “If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying” tour, launched in advance of his new album “Austin,” out July 28.

What was initially a smooth return to St. Louis on Friday went the wrong direction when, late in the evening, intense lighting, rain and wind shut the show down.

This was despite best efforts — Post Malone’s start time, as well as that of support act Beach Fossils, was moved up in hopes the concert could play out before the expected nighttime downpour arrived.

It was a bit wild to witness. Malone's fans seemed near oblivious to the heavy storm, blocking it out while they continued rocking it out. When Malone asked if he should continue rocking and rolling, the crowd roared its approval.

Amid fans’ chants of “Posty, Posty, Posty, Posty,” Malone opened his set with “Better Now,” a hit from his 2018 album “Beerbongs & Bentleys.” One couldn’t help but wonder if the song was strategically placed at the top of the tour’s setlist as a reassuring note in light of his painful viral fall.

Malone never mentioned what happened in St. Louis, surely wanting to keep the vibes positive.

Wearing a SpongeBob SquarePants T-shirt and denim shorts, Malone looked better than ever for his bounce back, slimmed down and boasting a new confidence on this fifth date of his new tour.

Accompanied by a five-piece band and a small string section in front of a curved widescreen backdrop spanning the width of the stage, Malone was full of rock star swagger on “Psycho,” “I Like You (A Happier Song),” “Over Now,” “Rockstar” and “Circles.”

For “Goodbyes,” he stepped into what he said was a new lane for him, playing electric guitar on stage. He questioned his own prowess, and reasoned he has many shows left to perfect his skills.

“Take What You Want” was literally explosive with an overload of pyro, along with fleeting images of Ozzy Osbourne, who recorded the song with Malone and Travis Scott. “Hollywood Dreams” came with a nod to the classic “Dreams” written by Stevie Nicks. By this time he was shirtless, though his heavily tatted-chest was essentially its own shirt.

The singer fell to his knees and crawled around on stage while belting out “I Fell Apart.”

He proved engaging and chatty throughout, and often introduced songs, either saying where the song came from or what inspired it.

Later, in a quest to play slower material, he strapped on an acoustic guitar for “Feeling Whitney” and more.

“Mourning” came from his new “Austin” album, as did “Overdrive.” He talked about the album a few times and told the crowd he had the time of his life working on it.

The rain storm picked up by the time Malone got to “Enough is Enough” and “Too Young,” and Malone was instructed to break for lightning. When he returned a few minutes later it was to sorrowfully say good night.

He left fans with a couple of encouraging notes, telling them to keep being who they are and keep being beautiful, as fans scurried to the water-logged parking lot.

Amid apologies, he asked why not do one more song and left fans with “Congratulations,” performed to a track since his band didn’t return to the stage with him.

We wouldn’t be surprised if there is a 2024 tour, one that also comes to St. Louis and hopefully plays out without a hitch.

Post Malone and his fans deserve that.

Post Malone setlist Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre (cut short because of inclement weather) “Better Now” “Wow.” “Zach and Codeine” “Psycho” “Goodbyes” “Hollywood Dreams”/”Come Down” “Mourning” “I Like You (A Happier Song)” “Jonestown”/“Take What You Want” “Over Now” “Rockstar” “Feeling Whitney” “Stay” “Overdrive” “I Fall Apart” “Wrapped Around Your Finger” “Circles” “Enough is Enough” “Too Young” Break for inclement weather “Congratulations”

