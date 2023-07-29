Decades ago, a perturbed nun snatched a copy of a Beatles magazine out of a young boy’s hands during class, not knowing the place the incident would have in St. Louis music history.

“That'll be enough of that, ‘Beatle Bob',” said the nun, from Mount Providence Boarding School for Boys in Normandy. The boy's sister, Christine Mickel, of St. Charles remembers the story well.

Robert Matonis was that boy, later known throughout St. Louis and beyond as the city's No. 1 music superfan, the omnipresent Beatle Bob.

Matonis died July 27 at his mother’s home in St. Peters. He had been living with Bulbar-onset ALS, which is also known as Lou Gehrig's Disease, since 2022. He was 70.

Matonis was a staple on St. Louis’ concert scene, to put it mildly. He attended more than 9,400 concerts during a period of over 25 years.

His striking appearance at shows — with a Beatles-style mop of hair, vintage dinner jackets and jittery dance moves — made him a celebrity in St. Louis and far beyond. He had even taken to signing autographs, and concertgoers sought him out for photos.

National bands have been known to give Matonis shoutouts from the stage.

His record-setting journey began in 1996 at a Brian Henneman of the Bottle Rockets concerts.

“Any free time he had even after work he would make sure he got to every concert," Mickel said. We grew up with him doing that. I thought it was very exciting, and I was happy it was something he really loved. This was his passion."

In 2010, celebrating his 5,000th consecutive show at Blueberry Hill’s Duck Room, he said, "There have been some days where I'll go to a show tired, but everyone has a bad day. The music is like a magic elixir. It picks me up from the first beat, and I forget about being down."

His disease ultimately stopped his concert run.

Singer-songwriter Jill Sobule, Dash Rip Rock, the American Music Association and City Museum were among those who left tributes to him on social media.

Beatle Bob came to all my shows in St. Louis. I always looked forward to his enthusiasm, weirdness, and, of course, the dancing. RIP Beatle Bob https://t.co/fHdJ94O8m8 pic.twitter.com/5YckkpyzJ9 — jillsobule (@jillsobule) July 29, 2023

Pat Hagin, managing partner at the Pageant, Delmar Hall and Blueberry Hill Duck Room, called Matonis a part of the fabric of St. Louis’ music scene.

He says his favorite story about Matonis was at a Dr. John concert in the mid ’90s outdoors at Union Station. Just before the show, a horn player spotted Matonis in the crowd and told his bandmates “don’t watch him dance because it will throw your timing off. I just said, 'boy if that doesn’t sum up Beatle Bob I don’t know what does.'”

Hagin also remembers a Mississippi Nights concert with the Beat Farmers when Matonis carried the band’s Country Dick Montana on his shoulders and paraded him around the dance floor, with the artist’s head narrowly missing a newly installed ceiling fan.

Tim Weber of Old Rock House calls his death a sad day for the St. Louis music scene.

“He’s the biggest music fan I ever met," Weber said. "He would always bring an energy with him that unrivaled everyone else.”

On Facebook, Euclid Records’ Joe Schwab said, “I was friends with Beatle Bob for 50 years. 50 years and I have no idea who Bob Matonis was. Bob was a mystery man. God or bad, all I can say is Beatle was a great ambassador for St. Louis and a very, very nice man. I'll miss him.”

Former St. Louis music writer Annie Zaleski encountered him often during her years covering the St. Louis music scene.

“Whenever he would come into a show he was rushing to the stage, exceedingly excited about being there. He would go right to the front and get in position to do his dance moves. I don't even know how to describe them,” says Zaleski, author of “Duran Duran Rio 33 ⅓.” She also writes for the Guardian, NPR Music and Stereogum.

Despite his celebrity status, he was also seen as a “complicated” individual.

John Parker of music venue Joe’s Cafe says Matonis was banned from the venue for being disruptive, disagreeable and allegedly stealing collectibles from the room.

Matonis has also been accused by some as misrepresenting himself as media to gain entry to shows.

And he may have kicked or jabbed more than a few patrons at concerts accidentally.

But Parker says he and Matonis share the same obsession for music and he can’t throw stones at anyone who is a “pain in the ass” over the music they love.

A cutout of Matonis as Beatle Bob created by Joe’s Cafe owner Bill Christman is in the venue’s green room.

Videographer Bill Streeter of Lo-Fi Cherokee said, “He had a reputation for a lot of things. But more than anything he did more good than bad in the world. I don't think he ever intended to hurt anybody or had a bad bone in his body.”

His family hopes people remember the good in Matonis, like the fact he spent much of his life as a social worker after earning a degree from the University of Missouri-St. Louis.

In 2010, Post-Dispatch’s Michele Munz wrote a piece on Matonis with the headline “Beatle Bob’s new move targets health of kids." He was part of a album project called “Healthy Food for Thought: Good Enough to Eat” with songs about nutritious food and exercise.

“It’s great to be a part of it,” he said of the project at the time.

A documentary about Matonis’ life titled “Superfan: The Lies, Life and Legend of Beatle Bob” had been in the works under the direction of New York City filmmaker Jenni Sterling. She met Matonis in 2003 at the South By Southwest conference in Austin, Texas, and the following year started work on the documentary.

She initially intended it to be a documentary short, but after seeing more and more of him decided it warranted a documentary feature.

“I thought he was a quirky, interesting guy," Sterling said. "All the musicians and bands were pulling him on stage."

Work on the documentary ceased in 2008 after remarks Sterling made off the record to a journalist were published. Matonis cut off communication with her. She was heartbroken. After she learned he was sick, she came to St. Louis and they mended fences.

She and Streeter plan to finish the documentary with new footage.

Matonis is survived by his mother, Shirley McGuire, of St. Peters; his sister and brother-in-law, Christine and Steve Mickel of St. Charles; and niece, Lauren Stecz, of Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

Arrangements for Matonis are pending.

RIP, Beatle Bob. We’ll leave a pass for you. — City Museum (@citymuseum) July 28, 2023

Our hearts go out to our friend Beatle Bob. According to John Lennon "He got out of one car and got into another." Bob made delta rock n roll weird and quirky. He was a southern character. He always got a reaction wherever he went. Our buddy, dance on. #beatlebob #stlouis pic.twitter.com/lVSVPm3D5Z — Dash Rip Rock (@dashkicksass) July 28, 2023

Thank you, Beatle Bob. Rest peacefully. ❤️ — Aaron Lee Tasjan (@aaronleetasjan1) July 28, 2023

Whenever I walked into a show for the last 30 or years if Beatle Bob was there, I knew I chose the right place to be that night.

May he rest in peace ✌️❤️🎶🙏🏼 — Cheryl Swift (@DuchessofRnR) July 28, 2023

RIP Beatle Bob, so messy pic.twitter.com/gvPfUxsKgC — Mikey Wehling (@mikeywehling) July 28, 2023

RIP Beatle Bob



Say what you will about him, but the fact that everyone in this City knew who he was before social media existed is impressive as hell.



Let's all do one of his signature dances this weekend as tribute. — Mike Gras (@MichaelJGras) July 28, 2023

RIP Beatle Bob. St. Louis won’t be the same without you. — Daniel Jones (@notjustanotherj) July 28, 2023

Beatle Bob was an absolute #STL legend. Here’s one of my favorite “Zinn Files” segment that features the guy who went to every concert, including this Johnny Rivers’ midnight special: https://t.co/nBxKJwrctQ

#RIPBeatleBob @RandiNaughton @martinkilcoyne2 @KTRS550 @ThePageantSTL — Mark Zinn (@TheZinnMaster) July 28, 2023

Truly one of the best things that happened to me in 2022 was having Beatle Bob allegedly email a bunch of concert bookers pretending to be a journalist at St. Louis Magazine and asking for comps and then having those bookers email me like wtf. So many laughs. RIP. — Amanda Woytus (@AmandaWoytus) July 28, 2023

I just want to say I'm sorry to hear #BeatleBob had ALS. An awful disease that killed my dad. But he was obnoxious. I'm an extremely small person and he knocked the hell out of me on more than one occasion with his pushy ass behavior and dancing. I stopped going to shows! pic.twitter.com/75XHeWtYS0 — Angela Schaffer (@amschaf_77) July 29, 2023