Tony Messenger Follow Tony Messenger Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Bilal Hill has been dead for more than two years, but his legacy just got a boost that could last another lifetime.

The former Columbia, Missouri man died in Charlotte, N.C., where he was living with his sister after a compassionate release from the Phelps County Jail.

Hill was fighting cancer at the time. The cancer was so bad in part because the healthcare provider at the jail ignored his symptoms for at least 80 days. After he died at the age of 43, a federal jury awarded his sister, Lady Maakia Charlene Smith, a massive $8.5 million verdict.

When I wrote about the verdict last year, Smith told me how hard it was to get anybody at the jail or its healthcare provider, Advanced Correctional Healthcare, to pay attention to Hill’s repeated pleas for help.

“People are treated differently if they get outside care versus care inside the facility,” Smith said then. “They basically let him deteriorate and waste away for more than three months. He was in excruciating pain. The nurse and the doctor were very dismissive of his complaints. It was inhumane. I’ve seen animals treated better than my brother did in jail.”

Now, Smith is grateful the law firm that helped her obtain the verdict is growing its commitment to helping people. Last week, the Shook, Hardy & Bacon firm announced it was investing the fees from Hill’s case into a new, national pro-bono practice to advocate for incarcerated people who are mistreated.

The firm hired Houston attorney Michael L. Harrison to head up the new unit focused on civil rights and racial justice. Harrison is a former prosecutor who used to handle excessive force and corruption cases.

“The firm wanted to do something that was meaningful, paying forward Bilal Hill’s legacy,” Harrison told me in a telephone interview. “We’ll be able to combine the means and trial experience of a big firm. These cases are not cheap.”

On the day Harrison and I spoke, his firm was part of a team that filed a civil rights lawsuit in another case involving a person incarcerated in Missouri — a Black transgender woman who was placed in solitary confinement for more than six years, allegedly to protect her because she had HIV. The case, filed by the nonprofits MacArthur Justice Center and Lamda Legal, as well as Shook, Hardy & Bacon, is not connected to Harrison’s new practice. But it highlights the many ways people who are incarcerated have to fight for healthcare and humane treatment.

“The horrors (she) experienced throughout her prolonged time in solitary confinement ... caused her to experience depression, hopelessness, severe anxiety, and feeling as if she were going insane and reaching a mental breaking point,” the lawsuit alleges. “The prolonged period of time of over six years and the extreme conditions of confinement drove her to physically self-harm including attempts to take her own life.”

During Hill’s time in jail, his sister had to fight over and over again for him to get help. She worried he was just going to curl up on the floor of his cell and die, with nobody ever knowing what ailed him.

“I’m positive there are other families and detainees that are dealing with the same types of issues,” Smith says.

That’s why she’s glad her attorneys are committed to seeking justice and pursuing more cases like the one for Hill. “I’m hoping that it will bring more awareness to what goes on behind prison walls.”

The effort should shine more light on the injustices that happen in America’s prisons and jails. While nonprofits such as the MacArthur Justice Center and the ACLU regularly bring such cases, Harrison hopes the dedicated resources of a national law firm can help make a difference.

The first challenge in such cases is often to open the eyes — and hearts — of the public. Most of the folks who are incarcerated are supposed to re-enter society someday, not die behind bars because of the lack of health care or inhumane treatment.

“The general public can be sort of ambivalent to this segment of society,” Harrison says.

His job now is to use the courts to remind officials and taxpayers that people like Hill deserve treatment for their cancers. That people with HIV don’t deserve to confined and neglected for years. And that serving time for most crimes shouldn’t result in a death sentence issued not by a judge or jury, but by government officials who turn their backs on humanity.