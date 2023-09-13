Tony Messenger Metro columnist Follow Tony Messenger Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

People who are poor and represented by a public defender in a criminal case often call me with their tales of woe.

They were in jail for several days before they met their public defender, they tell me. Their state-provided attorney isn’t spending enough time on their case. They can’t get their public defender to return their calls.

In most cases, I explain to them, it’s not the public defender’s fault. Most of the ones I’ve met in Missouri are excellent attorneys who do a commendable job representing their clients. But the system has long been underfunded, forcing public defenders to take on caseloads that no attorney in private practice, and few prosecutors, would accept.

It doesn’t matter to someone stuck in jail that the public defender system is woefully underfunded. It doesn’t matter to them that public defenders for decades have handled caseloads that threaten their ethical obligations under the law.

All that matters is they are in jail. They want out. They want to work and take care of their families while they fight their charges, just like people with financial resources are able to do.

A new national study now might help those defendants, and the public defenders who represent them, by reducing caseloads so poor people can get more attention on their criminal cases.

A first of its kind, the National Public Defense Workload Standards sets ethical limits for the number of cases a public defender should take during a given year. The figures are based on a comprehensive study of how many hours each type of case, from a simple misdemeanor to a first-degree murder charge, requires. The standards, for instance, suggest that a public defender should handle no more than seven murder cases in one year.

The study was supported by the Rand Corporation, the American Bar Association, the National Center for State Courts and St. Louis attorney Stephen Hanlon. It found that most public defenders in the nation are carrying so many cases that they can’t give each client the service they deserve and that legal ethics require them to provide.

The proposed new standards got their start in Missouri, where for more than a decade the public defender system has been waging a battle in court and in the Legislature to prove that its caseloads are too big. But the new study shows, based on a Lee Enterprises analysis of the data, that even after more funding and new standards in Missouri, caseloads are still twice as large as they should be.

That’s better off than many states, which, according to the Lee analysis, have caseloads that are three times too large or worse.

For Gina Savoie, the north regional trial division director for the Missouri State Public Defender, the new standards should help move policy makers in “the right direction” because the data can “better express what is a reasonable expectation when it comes to the number and type of cases an attorney can handle in a given year.”

But the standards are only a start, Savoie says, and they need to take existing backlogs into account.

In St. Louis, for instance, the court system is dealing with backlogs left from former Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s tenure, and those old cases are going to take a while to clear. The same is true in Warren County, where a severe backlog threatens the constitutional rights of defendants who are waiting years for justice in their cases.

“The higher values for various case types is an acknowledgement that the numbers from our previous Missouri study were too low and not in line with the reality of how much time and effort our attorneys are actually expending,” Savoie says. “Especially with the rise of digital discovery, such as surveillance video, and body worn cameras … each case takes more time now than ever before.”

The next step, Hanlon says, is the tough one. State by state, legal systems and lawmakers are going to have to force change. In Oregon, for instance, a judge has done what one did in Missouri several years ago: order public defenders not take new cases while lawmakers figure out how to fix the system.

In the end, it will take more money but also a rethinking of whom society is deciding needs the services of a public defender, Hanlon says.

“The whole system will now be able to make better decisions about what cases should be in the criminal justice system and what cases — the criminalization of poverty, homelessness, mental illness and addiction — are handled much more efficiently and effectively with a robust social services delivery system,” Hanlon says. “Most of these citizens are not dangerous. We are not scared of them, just upset with them. Public safety will be greatly enhanced by treating these citizens with appropriate social services, not locking them up in jail.”