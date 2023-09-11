Tony Messenger Metro columnist Follow Tony Messenger Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

WILDWOOD — Patrick Wood was traveling in Boston with his children. They were driving through one of the city’s historic neighborhoods, where many homes have solar energy panels.

That spurred a question from one of the children: Why can’t we have solar panels on our new house in Wildwood?

It’s a question that has confounded Wood and many fellow residents of this sprawling municipality in west St. Louis County.

Last September, Wood filed for a permit to install solar panels on his roof. In Wildwood, if the panels are to face a street, a permit is required. Wood lives on a corner adjacent to two cul-de-sacs. Nearly every part of his roof faces the street.

Wood was denied his permit. He was hardly alone. In June, I wrote about Tom Downey, who also was denied a permit for solar power. He has filed a federal lawsuit against the city, suggesting its anti-solar policies are violating his personal property rights.

Not long after Downey filed for his permit, Glenn Scott, who lives in the same neighborhood, filed for one also. He, too, was denied. The men are part of a growing group of homeowners who are challenging Wildwood Mayor Jim Bowlin and the city council. At issue is a policy that stops homeowners from improving energy efficiency in their homes and qualifying for tax credits that are meant to encourage the development of solar power.

“I never in a million years imagined it would be so difficult to add solar to my house,” Scott says.

All three solar projects, and several others in Wildwood, have been in limbo for months, as the planning and zoning department and the city council have debated the issue. Bowlin proposed new regulations that would have — according to the homeowners and solar experts — virtually banned front-facing solar power in the city. The proposed regulations would allow a much more expensive form of solar that in many cases would require replacing entire roofs.

Around the time Downey sued, Bowlin planned to survey Wildwood residents to see what they think. This week, the homeowners got good news.

The city hasn’t yet publicized the findings of the survey, but local solar-power advocate Frances Babb obtained it in a Sunshine Law request. Babb lives in nearby Clarkson Valley and has been helping the residents. She and her husband successfully sued their municipality several years ago for the right to install solar. She was a key voice behind a law passed by the Missouri Legislature last year making it illegal for homeowners associations to block residents from installing solar panels.

The survey is clear: Wildwood residents are in favor of street-facing solar. And it’s not even close.

“Wildwood residents support allowing roof-mounted solar panels facing the street at a margin of nearly 2 to 1,” says the survey.

In every question asked, in every ward in the city, residents supported solar energy in various forms — even if it’s on the roof facing the street.

Wood, Scott, Downey and others cheered the results. They hope it prompts Bowlin and his allies on the council to back down.

“Rather than acting on a pending ordinance which would effectively ban street facing solar panels, the city should instead remove the conditional use permit process for roof mounted solar panels,” Wood said in an email. “This would be in better alignment with residents’ views on solar and with the recently passed state law, which restricts homeowners associations from blocking installation based on aesthetics.”

Asked about the survey results, Bowlin told me in an email that he “is committed to having regulations that reflect the wishes of our residents.”

When I asked if that meant previous denials of front-facing solar projects would be overturned, he said those denials are “not inconsistent” with the survey results.

Scott sees the survey result as a “mandate” from residents in a conservative community who believe in personal property rights. He hopes the city council takes a close look at the survey, as well as leaders in other municipalities who may be considering regulations on solar panels. He also hopes the survey can help jumpstart his own project.

“I’m OK with people making mistakes,” Scott says. “But let’s own it and correct it.”