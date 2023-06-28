Many folks don't realize that broadcasting legend Jack Buck was once the voice of the St. Louis Blues.

During that brief period, he indoctrinated his son Joe into the world of hockey and to the passion of its fans.

Joe Buck talks about how the Blues and the Cardinals are in his DNA and about the challenge of balancing broadcasting and fandom.

This video is part of Winning STL, in which Post-Dispatch publisher Ian Caso sits down with St. Louis business and civic leaders who, through their time, energy and resources, have bet big on our region.

