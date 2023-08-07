Ron Daugherty of Daugherty Business Solutions believes it’s important to combine his hobbies and passions with business opportunities and community outreach.
This video is part of Winning STL, in which Post-Dispatch publisher Ian Caso sits down with St. Louis business and civic leaders who, through their time, energy and resources, have bet big on our region.
Earlier videos:
People are also reading…
- Kwofe Coleman of the Muny explains how it brings an experience unlike any other in our country.
- The St. Louis Symphony's Marie-Hélène Bernard invites all to join a world-class music experience.
- Salt+Smoke owner Tom Schmidt tells how he took a gamble on a downtown restaurant. That gamble has paid off
- Broadcast Joe Buck on why he loves coming home to St. Louis.
- UMSL chancellor Kristin Sobolik explains how a focus on local hiring and promotion is a key for the school and our region.
- CEO Tony Thompson explains how Kwame Building Group is changing the face of St. Louis and becoming a model for developing a diverse workforce.
- Lee Broughton of St. Louis City SC tells us why our city will meet its moment with the debut of MLS soccer.
- Airport director Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge says modernizing the airport is a vital step in helping our region thrive.
- After rebranding Ascension, Nick Ragone has an idea about selling St. Louis to the rest of the world.