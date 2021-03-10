1992: Bill McClellan on the bizarre story of George Peach

Heck, it's more honest for a single guy like Peach to go to a prostitute than it is for a married guy to run around on his wife - and the Democratic Party is getting ready to give its presidential nomination to a man who gives every indication that he ran around on his wife.

Furthermore, I've always felt that Peach has done a fine job as circuit attorney.

Any secret life on the edge didn't seem to have an impact on his ability to run his office.

But still, there is a problem.

Although I can't get worked up about victimless crimes, Peach could. And did.

Larry Johnson might have enjoyed standing out there on the ledge, but George Peach had no sympathy for the other guys out there with Johnson.

That's going to haunt him now.

On the other hand, this is obviously a ''personal problem,'' which is exactly the way Peach described it Thursday afternoon.

I mean, he's not some geeky guy who can't get a date and is living with his mother. If a guy like that wants to go to a prostitute, hey, it makes sense.

But Peach is nice-looking and witty. He's not a guy who would have a problem with women.