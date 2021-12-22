Bill McClellan's most memorable columns from 2021: Commenting on the passing parade

What a blast it is commenting on the passing parade.
I have a difficult time selecting “favorite” columns. If I am in a certain mood, I like all of them. In a different mood, I wince to read any of them.
But here are five from the past year that, depending on my mood, are either pretty good or not too objectionable.
1. In January, I got vaccinated. Read the column.
2. In May, I attended a wedding at a house on Hawthorne Boulevard. Read the column.
3. Later that month, I lost a hearing aid. Read the column.
4. In August, I shared my view from the back of the antelope herd. Read the column.
5. And best of all, I shared the news that I was cancer-free. Read the column.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Bill McClellan
Bill McClellan is a columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.