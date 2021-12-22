 Skip to main content
Bill McClellan's most memorable columns from 2021: Commenting on the passing parade
Bill McClellan's most memorable columns from 2021: Commenting on the passing parade

St. Louis Post-Dispatch columnist Bill McClellan talks about his favorite columns he wrote this year.

What a blast it is commenting on the passing parade.

I have a difficult time selecting “favorite” columns. If I am in a certain mood, I like all of them. In a different mood, I wince to read any of them.

But here are five from the past year that, depending on my mood, are either pretty good or not too objectionable.

1. In January, I got vaccinated. Read the column.

2. In May, I attended a wedding at a house on Hawthorne Boulevard. Read the column.

3. Later that month, I lost a hearing aid.  Read the column.

4. In August, I shared my view from the back of the antelope herd. Read the column.

5. And best of all, I shared the news that I was cancer-free. Read the column.

