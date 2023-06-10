Sylverine Carroll was born in 1896 in Pine Bluff, Arkansas. She was the youngest of 13 children. Her parents died when she was 9, and she came to St. Louis, a year after the World’s Fair, to live with an older sister.

Eventually, she met and married Harry Halleck. He worked for the U.S. Postal Service. They wanted children, but Sylverine had a series of miscarriages. When she was 49, she had a daughter.

“I wasn’t supposed to make it,” said that daughter, Carol Moppins. “I was premature. I weighed 4 pounds.”

The family lived on the outskirts of the Ville, a historic African-American neighborhood on the north side. Sylverine had only a fourth-grade education, but she was smart. She and her husband wanted their daughter to have opportunities they had not. They sent her to Catholic schools.

Sylverine loved to sing. She was a star in the church choir, which is a big deal anywhere anytime, but was especially so in the Ville where music and religion were important and intertwined. So music mattered to the Hallack family, and Carol got piano lessons. Dance lessons, too, but it was the piano lessons that took. Except for this — she was terrified of playing in front of a crowd. Wouldn’t do it then. Won’t do it now.

Hardly ever, anyway. She played a duet in December at the Missouri History Museum, which was having a celebration and remembrance of two Ville legends — Kenneth Brown Billups and Alleda Ward-Wells.

Billups was the director of the music program at Sumner High School, the director of the Antioch Baptist Church choir and the founder of the Legend Singers. Ward-Wells taught piano in her home on Goode Avenue for 50 years. Twice a year, she had the Eight Piano Festival, in which 16 students played duets on eight pianos. It was must-see entertainment and was usually held downtown at the Baldwin Piano Co. Former students, some of whom went on to professional careers, have described Ward-Wells’ living room as the Juilliard School of the Ville.

Carol was a student. So was Harry Moppins, whom Carol eventually married. They will celebrate 53 years of marriage on Monday.

After graduating from DeAndreis High School — it closed in 1976 — Carol was awarded a scholarship in piano to Fontbonne University. She also played the violin, the clarinet and, just like her mom, she sang. She graduated with a degree in music education.

She got a job as a music teacher in a Catholic school. She taught 13 20-minute classes a day and also had playground duty. Plus, she played the organ at daily Mass. She was a young woman out in the world and making it, but it seemed hectic. After a year, she found a job as a music teacher in the Berkeley School District.

In those days — and maybe even now — a music teacher didn’t teach vocals. She led the class in song. I fondly recall my class in Chicago belting out “Red River Valley.” It was almost like reading about another culture. That is exactly the way Carol approached it. She had a map and one pin was plunked on St. Louis. If she were to introduce “Red River Valley,” she’d stick a pin in Texas and talk about Texas for a minute. Songs came from all over the world. A good music teacher does not confine herself to music.

Carol got married. Harry worked in the personnel department for the city, but he remained — and remains — a serious musician. He too played at the history museum’s celebration of Billups and Ward-Wells. Harry is also an opera singer. He has performed with fellow Sumner High School grad Grace Bumbry. He is currently the choral director for Woodlawn Chapel Presbyterian Church in Wildwood.

Carol went back to school and got her master’s degree at Washington University. She and Harry had two children. Carol went back to teaching music. Years in Normandy, years in Brentwood.

Twenty-five years ago, she got a job at College School, a private elementary and middle school in Webster Groves. The school had an after-school program and Carol began offering private piano lessons in that program. Her classes were a hit. Soon she was giving a lesson before school and as many as five 30-minute lessons after school.

Word spread, and she began taking in students at her Webster Groves home.

In the spirit of Alleda Ward-Wells, Carol started having twice-yearly recitals. These recitals are at churches. Currently, she has her Christmas recital at St. Michael and St. George Episcopal Church and the spring recital at the Woodlawn Chapel church. Approximately, 25 students perform. Carol is, remember, a woman who is terrified — her words — of performing in public herself, so she is empathetic with kids who are unsure of themselves. She urges them on and out they go. Has anyone ever sat down at the piano and just become petrified?

Carol thought for a moment. Not quite, she said, but a girl once had two pieces to play. She played the first and then just sat there. And then stood up and rushed off the stage.

Later in the recital, the girl returned to the stage and played the second part flawlessly. The crowd gave her a huge ovation.

There is another moment that Carol recalls even more fondly. One of her students was a little boy who loved to play, but his enthusiasm was not matched with talent.

“He’d come in clutching his book, and he’d tell me how much he had practiced and then he’d sit down and play. I’d try to think of something nice to say,” she said.

His recitals were painful.

And then, suddenly, he got it. The same child, the same enthusiasm, but suddenly the talent to match.

As he sat down at the piano for his first post-gift recital, Carol could sense the crowd shifting uneasily. These were, after all, parents and family who essentially heard the same kids play at every recital. Good people. They could share a child’s pain.

Then the child, who was in fourth grade, played smoothly and with style. He finished and the crowd gave him a standing ovation.

It was magical, Carol said.

Years later, as a high school senior in his final recital, he played Beethoven’s Moonlight Sonata, Third Movement.

Carol has been teaching piano now for 25 years. A class before school, and then classes from 3:15 to 5:30 p.m. That’s three days a week. Too many cancellations on Mondays and Fridays. Classes begin at her home at 6:15. She stops at eight these days. Lack of energy, she said. She laughed.

“It’s fun. I really get to know the kids,” she said.

Piano teachers do not generally get much recognition. That is fine with Carol. She is, after all, not a performer. Her husband once sang at Carnegie Hall with the St. Louis Symphony. Her daughter, Melissa, sang at Carnegie Hall twice, once with the St. Louis Children’s Choir and once with the Carlton College Choir.

By the way, neither of her kids — Melissa or Matthew — ever picked up on the piano. They have gone on to nonmusical careers.

At the latest spring festival, the younger brother of the boy who had stunned the crowed as a fourth-grader, played in his final recital. He is headed to college. After the recital, his parents presented Carol with a Waterford Crystal bowl. What a fine gift. What memories it evokes. Carol keeps it in the living room next to her piano.