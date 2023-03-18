If you think the national image of St. Louis is bad now, just wait. Missouri’s unelected attorney general, who is white, is trying to throw out the city’s twice-elected circuit attorney, who is Black. We’re going to be made to look like Selma in the 1950s. Missouri will be the new Alabama.

We know better, right? Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner’s tenure has been a disaster. The criminal justice system is broken. The city has dozens of murder cases pending. Crimes that don’t rise to that level get tossed on the circular file. The chief trial assistant has recently announced his resignation.

Do you think the national media will pick up on those nuances? If so, think again. They’ll send correspondents to Jefferson City, and they’ll find legislators who will say we want to be Alabama in the 1950s. It’s a goal.

Goodbye, new businesses.

To ensure that the effort to remove her receives national attention, Gardner has hired Ronald Sullivan, Harvey Weinstein’s former lawyer. Sullivan is the attorney Gardner once hired to prosecute former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens. It seemed a strange hire at the time because she had a staff of prosecutors on hand. We will never know if Sullivan would have had more luck prosecuting Greitens than he did defending Weinstein because the Greitens case got sidetracked before trial when the investigator Gardner hired got charged with perjury. That hire had seemed odd, too, because Gardner had a staff of investigators on hand.

At any rate, we are headed toward a trainwreck.

There is a way out.

Let me tell you about a beer I had with Eric Schmitt shortly before the pandemic shut everything down. Schmitt had contacted me with some exciting news. He was going to start a cold case unit in the attorney general’s office. To handle old murder cases from across the state, he was bringing in a couple of seasoned prosecutors — Tom Dittmeier and Dean Hoag.

Old cases, old prosecutors. It was music to an old reporter’s ears. But COVID put the brakes on everything, and then Roy Blunt retired and Schmitt ran for Senate.

During that same conversation, Schmitt had suggested a special unit in the AG’s office to handle homicides in the city. That wouldn’t work, I said. The city has an elected prosecutor. State intervention would disenfranchise city residents.

I still believe that. But what if it weren’t state intervention? What if the city itself declared an emergency and established a temporary office to assist the circuit attorney? The office would handle serious cases. Mostly homicides.

It would be a two-year fix. Just long enough to get things back on track.

Race is a big part of Gardner’s argument. She’s the first Black prosecutor. She points that out repeatedly. We’d court disaster taking some of her power away and giving it to a white person.

Fortunately, there are many well-qualified Black candidates. I might go with a judge. We would ask the judge to take a two-year leave to run the new office. Circuit Court Judge Paula Bryant would be good. She started as a prosecutor. Or we could ask U.S. District Court Judge Henry Autrey to be in charge. I remember going into his chambers long ago to talk about a case and he was eating yogurt and smoking a cigarette. An ideal judge, I thought. He sees both sides of an issue. He used to be a prosecutor, too.

Or we might seek a younger person. Reggie Harris of Bryan Cave or Gabriel Gore of Dowd Bennett would be great choices. In fact, they were the two names most frequently mentioned back when people thought President Joe Biden might actually appoint a U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri.

At any rate, there is no shortage of candidates to run the new office.

We need to get on this quickly. Motions are already being filed in the state’s effort to remove Gardner.

If I were the mayor, I’d put Mike Wolff, former Missouri Supreme Court judge and former dean of St. Louis University Law School, in charge of setting this up. He could ask the U.S. attorney to lend the office a few prosecutors. He could make the same request of the attorney general. (Let’s see if Andrew Bailey really wants to help or if he’s just looking for headlines.) Wolff could ask local law firms for lawyers. All the big firms have former prosecutors on staff. So do most of the smaller firms that specialize in criminal defense. The private firms would continue paying the salaries of the lawyers they lend to the program.

It’s asking a lot of the lawyers to put their careers on hold for two years, but hey, people used to get drafted into the Army and run the risk of getting killed.

This is an emergency, Wolff could explain. If we’re going to fix a broken criminal justice system, we need the help of the legal community. Meanwhile, former prosecutors might want to enlist.

The business community will need to help, too. The mayor could call Jason Hall, head of Greater St. Louis Inc. We need downtown office space suitable for a small law firm, she’d say. Maybe 40 lawyers and support staff. We want the space donated. If we don’t fix the criminal justice system, the space won’t be worth anything, anyway. In addition to space, we’re going to need IT help. Bookkeeping, too. And a couple of spokespeople.

Hall and the business community have been outspoken about problems with the criminal justice system. Time to do something.

Winston Churchill didn’t rent boats to get the army off of the beaches of Dunkirk. We have to look at this with the same sense of urgency. We must do something, and we must do it quickly.

Of course, everything won’t be donated. Some small law firms may not be able to subsidize their employees who take leave to work in this new venture. And investigators, of course. Presumably, we’ll be hiring retired cops. They’ll have to be paid.

Happily, the city is flush at the moment and a two-year commitment to repair the criminal justice system is a good investment. Nobody thinks our New Normal is working.

While the new auxiliary office will be autonomous, it should work with the circuit attorney’s office. For instance, inexperienced prosecutors at the circuit attorney’s office could assist and second-chair the more experienced prosecutors in the auxiliary office. That way, when the emergency situation abates and the auxiliary office shuts down, the circuit attorney’s staff will be more prepared to handle things.

Hopefully, the city’s leaders — business and political — will be able to convince the citizenry that competency is required in the criminal justice system. In the end, the only people who can save St. Louis are St. Louisans.

But that comes later. Right now, we’re at the Last Chance Cafe. We can dare to do something and be an example to the country — we’re not alone in this red, blue, black, white mess — or we can drift along and see what happens. That sound you hear is a waterfall.