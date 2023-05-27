Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Elliot Stein, this region’s resident guru of the last century, once discussed the difficulty of business negotiations and the importance of character.

“You can have a bad deal with good people,” he said, “but you can’t have a good deal with bad people.”

I thought about that earlier this month when St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell struck a deal with outgoing Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner in which she sought to have the court appoint Bell “transition manager” and transfer to him “all powers granted the circuit attorney.”

Can that possibly be legal? Gardner was an office-holder, not an office-owner. Office-holders cannot transfer their powers, or sell them, or rent them. Can they?

In this instance, the law says that if a person resigns from an elective office in the city, the governor appoints a replacement. Period. There is nothing in the statute about the office-holder having the authority to transfer the powers of the office to somebody else.

Then again, there is nothing that forbids it.

What a mess — and made messier by the circumstances. Gardner wrote the court order in long hand on May 15 and then quit the next day. Originally, she had agreed to remain in office until the first day of June, and with that timeline in mind, the governor had just begun the process of interviewing the 18 people who had applied for the job. Then boom. Gardner was gone. She announced a “comprehensive” deal with Bell and then referred all questions to him.

Bell’s spokesperson, Chris King, said, “We’re here. We’re ready to work. But we’re not sure what our legal standing is.”

Huh?

I do not want to overstate things and say we were on the edge of a constitutional crisis, but we were certainly on the edge of increased chaos. It was as if Gardner had been getting ready to leave the building and then realized she had left a window unbroken.

As you already know, the crisis at the courthouse was averted when Presiding Judge Elizabeth Hogan declined to sign Gardner’s order. Gov. Mike Parson, who said he didn’t know anything about the arrangement between Bell and Gardner, moved quickly and rendered the Gardner-Bell deal moot when he appointed his general counsel, Evan Rodriguez, acting circuit attorney. Parson also announced that he was scuttling the proposed interviews and would be naming a new circuit attorney by the end of the week.

He named Gabriel Gore, an appointment that was met with widespread approval. Gore was one of the names most often mentioned in the days when people thought Joe Biden might do the traditional thing and name a new U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri. Maybe he will still get around to it.

I asked a couple of attorney friends: What’s the more prestigious job? Circuit attorney or U.S. attorney?

U.S. attorney, they both said.

The U.S. attorney gig is a turn-key operation. It comes with a fully functioning staff. The alphabet soup of federal law enforcement agencies is constantly churning out cases. Federal juries are inclined to trust federal agents.

The circuit attorney’s job that Gore has stepped into is the opposite of that. City jurors don’t trust the cops. Gardner got rid of the “deep state,” which is to say she chased away or fired the core of professional prosecutors who stick around from one regime to another. She picked fights with the police and the legal establishment. Under her watch, the criminal justice system in the city broke down.

Obviously, Gore likes a challenge. Certainly, people are lining up to help.

That includes Bell. I met with him the day Gore was named. I wondered what the heck he was thinking when he made a deal of dubious legality with the most reviled politicians in the region. That didn’t seem a wise move.

He was just trying to help, he explained. He said he had met with the mayor and the police chief in early May. He talked with the U.S. attorney and a representative from the attorney general’s office. Everybody was concerned about the time that was left before Gardner was to leave. People were especially concerned about the warrant office. That office had to be functioning so that people could be charged after being arrested.

Bell said he was asked to reach out to Gardner. He did and she responded. She was cooperative. Bell’s staff would get busy right away in the warrant office. Bell said the “comprehensive plan” was her language. More importantly, she did not say anything about leaving office early. He was as surprised as anybody, he said.

One thing that made it all so awkward was that Bell and Gardner both came to office as “reform” candidates. They have sometimes been paired in the public eye.

But the criminal justice system in the county has not broken down on Bell’s watch. In fact, the most common refrain from his supporters is that he is not Gardner.

I asked him if there had been much blowback from his deal with Gardner.

No, he said. He pointed out that the Missouri Association of Prosecuting Attorneys had thanked him for his assistance to Gardner’s office.

That was true. But that group traditionally fears the long arm of the attorney general’s office. Local court-watchers remember the bitter fight between Bell’s predecessor, Bob McCulloch and then-Attorrney General Jay Nixon about a case against Leland Health Center, a nursing home in University City where four women died during a heat wave in 2001. Nixon said his office had lawyers with expertise in nursing home law and should therefore handle the case, but McCulloch refused to yield jurisdiction and insisted it was a county case. When a county grand jury refused to indict, this newspaper mocked McCulloch in an editorial.

“It is said a good prosecutor can get a grand jury to indict a ham sandwich,” we snarked.

Eventually, the grand jury’s decision was validated when civil cases, with their lower burden of proof, went nowhere against the nursing home.

That case did not hurt McCulloch politically. Voters don’t pay much attention to jurisdictional squabbles. That has to be good news for Bell. He didn’t deserve to be put in such an awkward position.

You have to be careful when you’re just trying to help.

That’s something Elliot Stein might have said.