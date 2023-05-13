There are third-graders who were not yet born when the St. Louis Cardinals last won a World Championship.

That’s a staggering thought, isn’t it? Surely it explains why so many of the Best Fans in Baseball were completely beside themselves when the team got off to a slow start this year. Pitcher Jack Flaherty, who has never met a bus he wouldn’t throw a teammate under, suggested that the team’s problems — and his own — could be traced to the pitches that catcher Willson Contreras was calling. Especially two-strike pitches. The calls were fine until then. But as soon as the hard-working pitchers got two strikes on somebody, Contreras would call for something hittable.

“The calls make no sense,” Flaherty said.

Management agreed. The blame belonged to Contreras. And why not? He’s a former Cub. The Cardinals signed him last winter to an $87 million five-year contract to be their new catcher. He lasted a month. No surprise. The last time the Cardinals signed a former Cub to a big contract was in late 2016 when they signed free agent Dexter Fowler to a five-year $82.5 million contract. Did they win a World Series during Fowler’s five years? Nope. And the fans never liked him. Fowler didn’t even make his five years. He was traded after four for cash and a “player to be named later.”

But Cardinal management has a short memory. When Yadier Molina retired and the Cardinals needed a new catcher, they asked themselves, “Who’s been catching for the Cubs these last few years?”

It was Contreras. The Cardinals signed him.

I thought it was a great move. I still do. I’m jealous. I’m a Cub fan, and my team doesn’t do stuff like that. We hardly ever sign somebody else’s star players. The Cardinals go out and get the best guys on the market. Paul Goldschmidt. Nolan Arenado. Willson Contreras. We don’t even keep our own stars. We won the World Series in 2016. That made our players too expensive for us. We traded them away. Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant, Javey Baez. All gone. We didn’t even bother trading Contreras. We let him walk.

So goes life for a small market team.

Hapless is not a big city. That’s where I thought the Cubs were from when I was a child. Local news covered two teams — the Chicago White Sox and the Hapless Cubs. My neighbors on the south side of Chicago were all White Sox fans. So was my mother. My father was a Cub fan. A strong Cub fan. He told me thrilling stories about past glories like the time Billy Herman hit a double and was so excited he jumped up and down on second base. The second baseman, who took the throw from the outfield, waited until Billy was in the up phase and then tagged him. Billy was so angry he slugged the second baseman. That was the kind of righteous anger my father appreciated.

After all, baseball is supposed to be about life’s lessons, and there was one for sure. Stay calm. Don’t jump up and down.

By the way, when my dad was a child, horse-drawn wagons were still a thing. He lived through World War I and he served in World War II. He was from the radio generation, but he watched the moon landing on television. Amid all the change, there was a North Star — the Cubs did not win a World Series. They were seldom competitive. They did make it to the World Series in 1945, but that was a war year, and my father would not have considered that a “real” world championship.

Who wants a tainted one?

I felt the same way when the Cubs made some noise in 2008. They won the division and made consecutive postseason appearances for the first time since 1908, which was, of course, our last world championship. Was 08 going to be our magical number every century? The stars seemed to be in alignment.

But I was conflicted. The Cub center fielder that year was Jimmy Edmonds, and his new uniform could not conceal his true identity. He was a Cardinal. What if he led us to victory? Some of his Cardinal red would bleed over onto Cub blue. I felt a sense of relief when the Cubs lost in the first round of play-offs. Having waited all my life for a championship — and knowing my father had waited his entire life — I wanted it to be perfect when it finally came, if it ever did.

And it did, and it was.

There are some people — and I am thinking of someone in my own household — who think this “fan stuff” can be overdone. “Are you a better person if your team wins? Really? Your self-esteem goes up?”

Yes and yes and yes.

Of course, you can make the argument that sports are essentially opiates for the masses. Bread and circuses. Successful, serious people don’t waste their intellectual time on this stuff. In fact, they look down on those of us who do. I remember going to a football game when I was a student at the University of Illinois. We were playing Northwestern. We were winning. From the Northwestern stands came a chant: “That’s all right. That’s OK. You’re going to work for us someday.”

Still, there are lessons to be learned during all the hours “wasted” watching sports. Don’t get your hopes up. Things can always get worse.

Losing is a part of life. Baseball used to be a great teacher of that truth. In the days before free-agency, if you had a bad team this year, you were almost certain to have a bad team next year. You were going to have the same players. You could hope for some phenom to emerge from the farm system, but that hardly ever happened. And yet, when spring rolled around, I remember thinking, believing, that maybe last year was an aberration, and this year was going to be different.

Have you ever noticed that the team you follow always seems better than it is?

Well, no you haven’t. The Cardinals have been so consistently successful that the Best Fans in Baseball have forgotten that mediocrity is the norm. Cardinal fans have come to expect excellence.

The late Roman Hruska, a U.S. senator representing Nebraska, once defended a judicial nominee who had been branded “mediocre.” Said Huska: “Even if he were mediocre, there are a lot of mediocre judges and people and lawyers. They are entitled to a little representation, aren’t they?”

You wouldn’t think so the way Cardinal fans have been squawking. I’m not blaming the fans. I’m blaming the Cardinal management for spoiling the fans.

I fondly recall the magical year of 1997. The Cubs were not expected to be good, and they didn’t surprise. They lost the first 14 games of the year. Harry Caray, who would not live to see another season, did not sugarcoat things. All hope was gone early. This was a lousy team. I felt a great sense of freedom. I was not responsible for following every game. My summer was open.

I didn’t accomplish anything. I didn’t learn a new language or build a deck. But that was heartening. It illustrated that I had not “wasted” time that I would have used productively had I not been a fan. So that bumped up my self-esteem. I wouldn’t have done anything anyway.

The important lessons come from losing. The Best Fans in Baseball have been denied those lessons for a long time. I suspect the Cardinals are too good a team to continue losing, but who knows? Cub fans can only hope for the best, if you follow my drift.

Meanwhile, those third-graders are building some character.