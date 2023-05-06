“Whose woods these are I think I know.” — Robert Frost

The road to Adjunct Hell is paved with high hopes.

Ruth Marner wanted to be a writer, possibly a poet.

She graduated from Parkway Central High School in 1982 and headed to Grinnell College in Iowa. She graduated with a degree in English. She went to the West Coast — Seattle — and bummed around a bit. After experiencing life, she returned to St. Louis and earned a master’s degree in English at Washington University but did not finish the doctoral program. Instead, she enrolled in a creative writing program at Kansas State where she unknowingly peeked into her future. She taught a freshman class in composition. She enjoyed it. She urged the students to read Emily Dickinson and Langston Hughes.

Ruth did not complete the program at Kansas State. Does a writer really need the imprimatur of a writing program? She came back to St. Louis. She lived with her aging parents. She worked for the Gay News Telegraph, and she did some freelance work for this newspaper.

The journalism gigs didn’t pay much. To supplement her writing income, she became an adjunct professor.

Adjuncts live on the underbelly of the higher education scene in America. They are non-tenured. They are paid — often poorly — per class. Ruth’s first gig was at the community college level. She taught four classes a semester and was paid $2,000 per class. Each class met two or three times a week. So she made $8,000 each semester. Sixteen grand for the year.

She liked the work. It was in her field, after all. The problem with teaching composition is, you have to read a lot of compositions. If you do the job right, if you try to gently help people without the writing gene write, it’s time-consuming. Don’t even think about how much you’re making an hour.

Ruth stuck with it for years. She taught at different schools. Sometimes she would teach at two different schools the same semester. One night at this place, and the next day somewhere else. It sounds more the life of a musician than a professor.

But the gigs were steady. Somebody has to teach composition. Society has not yet reached the point of decline at which a college or university doesn’t at least hope that its graduates are proficient in the written language. Eloquence is not required. An educated person should be able to write a three-sentence message on a Christmas card.

So there was always work. For the past three years, Ruth has been teaching at one of the small liberal arts universities in the area. She taught three classes per semester and she was paid $3,000 per class. Her first couple of semesters were remote. Even when on-campus classes resumed, there wasn’t much of a social aspect to the job. No informal gatherings within the English department where literature was discussed. It was business. Show up and teach.

Ruth and I have communicated over time. Neither of us has asked the other for advice until about two weeks ago.

Ruth wrote me that some of students had complained to the department head about her. She said the complaints, as relayed to her, were vague. She said she thought the students were unhappy that she had forced poetry on them. It’s not part of the course. Also, she said she thought some students were unhappy about her grading.

“I already inflate grades,” she wrote. “It is the trend. But I cannot in good conscience give everyone an A. What would you advise?”

As regular readers know, I love to give advice.

We should meet, I responded. We did. It was already too late.

“I’ve been fired,” she said.

She showed me an email from the dean of the College of Arts and Sciences.

“I have tried to call and tried to leave a message, but your mailbox is full. Therefore, I am using email to inform you that your services are no longer needed. Your contract will be paid out in full, but there is no need for you to return to campus. Your teaching obligations are waived. Thank you for your contributions here and good luck in future endeavors.”

Very professional, I thought, but it had a definite ring of finality. Her future endeavors would be some place else.

What had happened?

Ruth said the meeting with her department head had gone fine. Maybe not fine, but survivable. He was intentionally vague about the complaints in order to protect the identity of the complainers. He seemed sympathetic to Ruth, but also surprised that she was surprised. She said he asked, “Haven’t you sensed any hostility?”

Of course she had. She is an adjunct professor who teaches composition. Plus, she’s a member of the LGBT community for whom hostility is like background noise.

There may be a ringleader, the department head suggested.

The worst soldiers are the ones with imagination. Ruth wondered about the ringleader. She wondered if she were in danger. This is 2023. She did something rash. She sent an email to her students asking anybody with problems about her to please contact her directly. Perhaps that went against the spirit of her discussion with the department head. Maybe the students felt betrayed. At any rate, her email seems to have been the final straw.

Ruth is 59 and fit and smart. She said she might look for work as a lifeguard this summer. I must have given her a quizzical look because she quickly said, “You don’t have to be a teenager to be a lifeguard.”

I asked her what poems she had pushed on to her students. “Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening” by Robert Frost, “Dulce et Decorum Est” by Wilfred Owens. “The Bean Eaters” by Gwendolyn Brooks. “Aunt Jennifer’s Tigers” by Adrienne Rich.

None of them is long. All of them are accessible and thoughtful.

Perhaps Ruth can regroup and find a new adjunct position this fall. Or maybe it’s time to move on and find something new. It’s too late to become a nurse, but maybe she could find something else in the health care field. That’s a booming industry. Also, people have to eat. The grocery stores seem always to be hiring and while that involves being on your feet all day, the pay is pretty good and you have a union behind you. Certainly, somebody like Ruth can find something.

Maybe I’ll finally write a book, she said. She said her working title would be “Adjunct Hell.” I liked the idea. Highly educated people living on the edge. Under-appreciated cogs in the great wheel of education.

It will officially be a work of fiction and will not cast shade on any particular institution, but the heroine, I suspect, will have a passion for poetry.