March Madness is almost upon us. I’m rooting for Mizzou. I like the way the coach dresses. He dresses up.

I remember when people dressed up to go to church. They dressed up to go to court. They dressed up to get on airplanes. In the really old days, they dressed up to go to baseball games. You can see newsreels of men wearing coats and ties and fedoras. In the really, really old days, they dressed up to go to Forest Park. Outside of the Boathouse, you can see photos of men wearing suits while rowing boats.

There were standards.

Some people still follow the old ways. I was in Florida several years ago and saw an exclusive hotel called the Gasparilla Inn & Club. It had a croquet court. There were approximately 20 players on the court, and they were all wearing white. It was obviously a rule, but probably an unwritten one. It seemed like a scene from 1920.

I cannot vouch for this, but I imagine you have to dress up for dinner at the Gasparilla Inn & Club.

I generally like to put on a shirt with a collar when I go to a restaurant, but I wore a T-shirt the other day when I went to Maggiano’s Little Italy across the street from the Galleria.

Why would I go to a chain restaurant when there are so many wonderful independent Italian restaurants in St. Louis, including a number of such restaurants on the Hill, a neighborhood that is a national treasure?

Circumstances. My wife had gone to a store near Maggiano’s, and she called to suggest I meet her for lunch.

I do not mean to sound like an elitist. I am a product of public schools. My tastes are pedestrian. If I lived in anywhere except St. Louis, I might be a regular at Maggiano’s.

I ordered the stuffed mushroom appetizer and a salad. They were fine. My wife ordered the salmon special, which qualified as an entree, which meant that we were eligible to order a “classic pasta special” takeout for six bucks. We opted for the stuffed ravioli.

We put in our order for the ravioli after we had finished lunch, so my wife left to finish running some errands while I had a glass of wine and waited for our takeout.

I got my takeout and my check just as the people in the booth next to me got theirs. We paid at the same time. They got up just before me. The man was also wearing a T-shirt. On the back was an image of Donald Trump with both middle fingers upraised. The wording said, “One for Biden. One for Harris.”

People do not need to stand on soapboxes to yell anymore.

Once, on an airplane, I sat behind a man whose T-shirt said, “Rope, Tree, Journalist. Some assembly required.”

Walmart eventually stopped selling those shirts. Apparently, people complained. I was not one one of them. Your shirt, your business.

For the record, the T-shirt I wore to Magianno’s was from the zoo. A hippo’s face is on the front. It is supposed to have a 3-D look as if a hippo is staring at you. Nobody ever seems fooled.

I left the restaurant and started driving home. I stopped at a light. I was behind a Toyota Yaris. There was a sign on the back window. “I like music that sounds like sheet.” Except, of course, it wasn’t “sheet.”

Why would someone put an obscenity on their back window? And what message was being conveyed?

It was a compact car, so I am guessing the car-owner is a liberal who wants to save the planet. My wife drives a Prius, and when she put an Obama sticker on her bumper a few years ago, I told her she could get arrested for redundancy.

At any rate, I figured the message was intended as a put-down to its viewing audience. The car owner was saying we were not hip enough to understand the music. Sort of like modern art. Some people like it precisely because the masses don’t.

For the record, I was listening to Elton John’s “Greatest Hits” on my CD.

A few minutes later, I stopped at another light. This time the car in front of me was a newish Volkswagen. It had a decal of a St. Louis flag on its rear window, and a bumper sticker that said, “Saint Freaking Louis.” Except, of course, it wasn’t “Freaking.”

What was the point of that?

Civic pride with an attitude, I guess.

Good for that VW owner. We’ve suffered from a shortage of civic pride for years. Low self-esteem is our distinguishing characteristic. So Saint Freaking Louis, indeed.

Still, I wondered what the men in their suits in the boats would have thought of the casual vulgarity of the 21st century. Or, for that matter, the general snarkiness. Hostility is in the air.

It wasn’t always this way. Ronald Reagan and Tip O’Neil famously played cards together. Jack Danforth and Tom Eagleton were friends.

I haven’t seen any polls on the subject, but I bet almost everybody would agree that life was more pleasant when we weren’t yelling at each other.

And vulgarity? Obscenities lose their purpose when they become commonplace.

Is it just a coincidence that we have become less respectful toward one another when we don’t dress up? I think not.

Casual dress is all the rage. Many politicians have quit wearing ties. Jeans, a T-shirt and a sport jacket is a statement. It says you are not an elitist even if you have never set foot in a public school.

Among the last hold-outs were basketball coaches. They dressed up for games. Not so much anymore. Travis Ford at SLU wears a comfortable-looking fleece. Brad Underwood at the University of Illinois wears a sports shirt and a jacket.

Dennis Gates at Mizzou still dresses up. He doesn’t even loosen his tie. I hope his team goes a long way in the tournament.