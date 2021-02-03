McClellan: How did 'girl next door' end up holding Nancy Pelosi's nameplate?

The FBI was trying to identify the rioters. Emily’s parents hired Corlija. Emily was afraid to answer her phone. One day it rang and she asked a friend to answer it. The caller identified himself as an FBI special agent, and the friend dropped the phone as if she’d been scalded. Emily picked it up. The agent was polite and she told him she had a lawyer.

That’s how she ended up with Corlija in front of the FBI headquarters last month.

Emily said her parents were very upset, not only with her, but with the two older Trump supporters who had taken her to Washington. As I said, they are well known to the family. Emily and her attorney asked me not to use their names in this story, but Emily is facing five federal charges — all misdemeanors. The evidence against her is overwhelming, so it is reasonable to assume that Corlija will seek to make a deal and Emily’s cooperation will be required.

She is facing a potential five years.

I asked her to try to look past her current problems. Where would she like to be in five years? Married with children in Sullivan? Maybe a career in a big city?