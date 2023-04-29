You are forgiven if you don’t know much about Quemoy and Matsu. They were a musical group, an Asian version of Simon and Garfunkel. They were popular in 1960.

I’m kidding. Quemoy and Matsu were —and are — islands off the coast of China. They were a big issue in the presidential election of 1960. Should we be willing to go to war if China, a country we did not officially recognize, were to invade the islands?

Richard Nixon said yes. John Kennedy said maybe.

I do not know if Quemoy and Matsu had much to do with Kennedy’s victory. In Chicago, we took a certain pride in believing that Kennedy was pushed over the top by Mayor Richard J. Daley. We called him Da Mare.

Looking back 63 years, you might conclude that Quemoy and Matsu were a strange sort of issue. So much was about to happen in the ensuing decade — the ’60s were coming! — and the candidates were arguing about those islands. Really?

If we make it another 63 years, I bet people will think the same thing about our politics. The glaciers are melting and the oceans are rising, authoritarianism is on the march — there is even a ground war in Europe — artificial intelligence is looming and driverless cars are around the corner. Yet the “issue” of the day is transgender people.

I mean, do you even know any?

Perhaps that will seem a foolish question in 63 years. Maybe by then everybody will know transgender people. Or maybe not.

In 1960, I was in grade school. I attended a large public school in Chicago. There were no gay kids. Then I went to a large public high school. No gay kids there, either. All right. There probably were. There were about 4,000 kids in my high school so the odds are overwhelming that some of those kids were gay. But nobody was public about it, and if I knew any gay kids, they didn’t trust me enough to tell me.

So I had heard of the existence of gay people, but that was it. I had not heard of transgenders or nonbinaries or ever considered the issue of pronouns. My world was uncomplicated.

At the University of Illinois, I met a few gays. They were excellent company. Their banter was like something I had never heard. Very quick, very witty. One of them, Gary Gardner, went on to become a legendary professor at UCLA. He taught theater there for 40 years and was voted the university’s No. 1 instructor eight straight years. In class, he was known to suddenly start singing show tunes. I learned that from his obit. I never visited him. I wish I had.

After I flunked out of the University of Illinois, I was drafted into the Marine Corps. Like high school, no gays. Seriously, no gays. In later, more enlightened/complicated times, I have asked friends: Do you think we might have had any gays in our unit? Of course not, is the general response. Or, just you.

By the time I got to Arizona, gays were an accepted part of society. Sen. Barry Goldwater said he thought gays should be able to serve in the military. His words carried weight.

Of course, even Goldwater wasn’t enlightened enough to advocate for gay marriage.

By the way, had that been a question in that famous first televised debate in 1960 — “Let’s forget about Quemoy and Matsu for a minute. What do you think of gay marriage?” — the candidates would have been stunned. I am not sure they would have known what “gay” meant. But marriage? Between homosexuals? Polite society would have been scandalized.

Society evolves. Gay marriage became a reality, and life went on as normal. Most conservative opponents have quit taking about it.

Evolution continued. Transgender people appeared on the savannah. I am being facetious. I am sure transgender people have been around forever, but those of us in the mainstream, unless we stumbled across Gore Vidal’s “Myra Breckinridge,” were unaware of their existence.

I interviewed Shauna Godfrey in 2003. She was in the St. Louis County jail awaiting transfer to the Department of Corrections to serve a two-year sentence for possession of marijuana. (Wow.) She was 22 years old. Her face was smooth and I saw no evidence of facial hair. She was 5-foot-7 and slender. She was on hormone pills in preparation for eventual surgery, which would, of course, have to be put off during her incarceration.

The Department of Corrections was terrified of her. The director, George Lombardi, was a very decent man, compassionate and understanding. By law, he knew that Shauna, who had been born a male, would have to go to a men’s prison. But Lombardi knew that wouldn’t work.

Shauna’s parents were loving and supportive. Her mother patiently explained to me, “Shauna is a pre-op transgendered female, which means her gender is female. However, she was born with a male body. When she entered puberty is about the time she realized she was stuck in the wrong body. Not knowing about SRS (sex reassignment surgery) and feeling like a freak of nature, she escaped into the drug scene.”

Shauna told me she was being kept in isolation at the jail and was being treated well, but that some inmates yelled at her and predicted life would be difficult in prison. “They’ll be fighting over you, honey.” That sort of thing, she said.

Like all DOC inmates, she was first sent to a diagnostic center, but because she would be eligible for parole in a few months, the decision was made to send her back to the county jail. She was released on parole, and a year later, she died by suicide. Even with a supportive family, life overcame her.

In 2006, I wrote about Beverly. She was 53. She had started life as Gary. I interviewed her because she was being evicted from her apartment in south St. Louis County. She had allegedly threatened another tenant after an argument. Beverly stood a little over 6 feet and weighed 367 pounds. She had a deep voice. She was unshaven and had painted her toes nails pink on the day I visited.

“I look like a hybrid today,” she told me.

She explained that she was a woman trapped in a man’s body. She said she was also a lesbian. I asked her if women found her appealing. She shrugged and said, No, but they didn’t find me appealing as a man, either.

She said her confusion about gender identify had led to many problems, including a misdiagnosis of schizophrenia and a 16-month stay at St. Louis State Hospital on Arsenal Street.

I lost track of Beverly and do not remember her last name.

And remember, just 63 years ago, transgender was not a big political issue. Now, of course, it’s the hottest thing in the cultural wars. Even though most of us don’t even know any. At least we think we don’t.

What will people make of all this in 63 years?