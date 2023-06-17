In the spring of 2017, Shawn Nunley shot two people. He was 14 years old. Neither victim died. That seems clear because Nunley was charged with assault rather than murder. It was possibly a drive-by shooting. That’s because a charge involved shooting from or into a motor vehicle.

Although the charges — assault and armed criminal action — were serious enough that Nunley was certified to stand trial as an adult, he pleaded guilty under a dual jurisdiction provision. Rather than being placed in an adult prison, he was committed to a Division of Youth Services facility. As a juvenile offender, his records were sealed.

He received a 15-year sentence. Under the dual jurisdiction provision, the Division of Youth Services could send him to an adult institution when he turned 18 or hold him until he turned 21. At that point, a judge would determine whether he continued the rest of his sentence in an adult prison or be placed on on probation.

Nunley turns 21 this month. He recently had a hearing in front of St. Louis County Circuit Curt Judge Joseph Walsh.

The hearing was public.

An attorney representing the Division of Youth Services spoke. He said Nunley had engaged with the programs, and consequently, DYS had extended custody beyond his 18th birthday. He had achieved a mentor status among his peers. “He’s helped a a lot of them,” the attorney said.

The attorney said that DYS recommended Nunley be put on probation rather than be sent to prison.

The judge was also given a two and a half page treatment summary. That too is public record. A social worker who interviewed Nunley in the county jail before he was accepted into the dual jurisdiction program asked him what he wanted to be when he grew up. She said he looked out the window and pointed to the tall buildings in downtown Clayton. “I want to work in one of those,” he said. That impressed the social worker. She wrote that many of the troubled teens she sees don’t, or can’t, envision a brighter future.

I once read something like that about teen gangsters in a South American country. They expected to die young.

Nunley was sent to the Hogan Street Regional Youth Center. Sadly, that institution does not have a successful record of turning around troubled teens. In recent years it is best known for escapes and escape attempts. It is chronically short-staffed. The state legislature appropriated funds this past session to replace it. “It has outgrown its usefulness,” an official said.

Nunley did not have a perfect record at the Hogan Street facility. He is “still working on managing his anger appropriately on a consistent basis.”

On the other hand, it seems clear that he has tried to improve himself. Also, he earned his high school diploma. He enrolled in St. Louis Community College and is close to earning an associate’s degree. He hopes to attend a four-year college.

What I am trying to say is, he has a chance, but he is not a sure thing. I tried to contact him through his public defender, but the public defender was not cooperative.

The report from DYS mentioned that Nunley comes from a troubled background and had an absentee father. There is a man of the same name, 24 years older, who has recently been released from prison. This older Shawn Nunley shot a man after an argument about sharing heroin. The younger Shawn Nunley was 7 at that time. Maybe it’s a coincidence.

By the way, neither of these crimes caused much stir. Non-fatal shootings hardly ever make the paper. For a depressingly sizable slice of America, this is life.

So you be the judge. What would you do? Prison or probation?

Keep two things in mind. First, Nunley will be getting out. He will be rejoining society. Will he have a better chance if he gets out now, or if he does after seven or eight years in adult prison? Second, if you choose probation and he does something awful, that will come back on you. Your safest option politically is to send him to prison.

Walsh did not want to discuss the specifics of the case with me, but he said that as a judge, he knows that a lot of what goes on in front of him is, as he described it, “performance art.”

He also understood that there are things working against Nunley. Dual jurisdiction is a little complicated. Yes, the defendant is treated as a juvenile and the records are sealed, but the felony convictions still count.

“So when you fill out an application and they ask you whether you’ve ever been convicted of a crime, you’ll have to reveal this as you’ve been convicted of these felonies. You understand that?”

Yes sir, said Nunley.

The judge placed Nunley on probation for five years.

He cannot live in a house where there are weapons. No contact with his victims. And no association with felons.

“So if you know somebody who has a criminal record, stay away from them,” said the judge.

Nunley is to live with his mother. The DYS report said she is supportive. Also, Nunley will be required to maintain full-time school or employment or some combination thereof.

“I wish you the best of luck and I hope I don’t see you back in here except if you walk through those doors and tell me you got your college degree, OK? said the judge.

“Yes sir. Thank you so much.”

And that was that. A strange story, I thought. The past is a closed record and the future is unknowable.

Nunley will determine whether the judge made the right decision.