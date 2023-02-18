Charlie McPeters of Scots-Irish heritage was born in January 1933 in Alabama. He was the eighth of nine children and the seventh of eight sons. His parents were farmers. Cotton and corn.

When Charlie was 6, the family left Alabama for what they hoped would be greener pastures. They settled in the Missouri Bootheel and started to farm. Then World War II came along. The brothers who were old enough went into the Army. They all survived, but when the war ended, they were ready to start families of their own. So it was a much smaller McPeters family that left the farm in 1947 and moved to St. Louis to share in the postwar boom.

The family moved into a two-flat near Jefferson and Lafayette avenues.

Good jobs were plentiful in St. Louis, so plentiful that Charlie decided he couldn’t wait to get out of high school to start making money. He got a job at Continental Can, which made the beer cans for Anheuser-Busch.

But even a good job with a solid future could not keep Charlie tethered when the Korean War came along. He was 18 when he joined the Army in 1951, and by September of that year, he was in Korea. He was an infantryman. One day an Army photographer came along and took a photo of Charlie and a friend sitting on a bunker. The photo was distributed to local papers and was published on the front page of the St. Louis Globe-Democrat.

By chance, one of Charlie’s older brothers, who was working at the can company, bought the paper on the day the photo was published. He saw Charlie’s photo and went back to the box and got the rest of the papers. Which is the only reason Charlie ever knew about his brush with fame. A front-page photo in a big-city paper.

In addition to Korea, he spent time in Japan. He was also stationed at the famous Schofield Barracks at Pearl Harbor. But more pertinent to his personal story, he served for a short time at Camp Atterbury in Indiana, which was close enough that he could come home on weekends.

He got leave and came home one weekend. On the steps of the two-flat was a young woman who lived in the second flat with her sister. They had come to St. Louis from Potosi, Missouri.

“She saw me in my uniform, and that was that. She fell in love with me,” said Charlie.

And he with her. They were married within months. They eventually had two children, a daughter who is now 67 and a son who is 63. The marriage lasted many years but not forever.

Out of the Army and newly married, Charlie returned to his job at Continental Can. The company gave him seniority credit for the time he had been in the Army. It was a good place to work.

But the job involved doing the same thing over and over. Every can is pretty much the same. Some people are meant to deal with snowflakes.

Heads are like snowflakes. No two are exactly alike.

So in 1963, while working the third shift at the can company, Charlie went to A.B. Moler Barber College in St. Louis. The course was six months.

Charlie received his license 60 years ago at the age of 30. He kept his job at the can company and cut hair part time. But he was serious about it. In 1968, he opened his own place, a three-chair shop — the Riverview Gardens Barber Shop.

In 1986, he retired from the can company and went to work full-time as a barber.

He is still working. He has a shop in St. Ann on Ashby Road. He works six days a week. He figures he sees seven to 12 customers a day. A haircut is $15. He has worked at the shop for 21 years and has owned it for six. The founder, Benjamin Swiney, opened the shop in 1952, so there is history associated with the place. That is something Charlie appreciates. He has not changed the original name — Swiney’s Barber Shop.

About the only thing that might have changed since 1952 is on the front door where the lettering says, “Hours.” There are no numbers.

Frankly, this is one of those places where hours, like years, are not quite in synch with the outside world. Charlie usually gets to work around 10. Regulars understand that. Also, many of them fondly remember a time when nobody made reservations to get a haircut. The old-school tradition of just showing up still works at Swiney’s.

There is a small picture of Jesus in the front window, but the motif is more patriotic than religious. Charlie is proud to be a veteran. Charlie’s daughter recently completed a genealogical study of the family, and her research proved what Charlie had suspected all along. “My family has been in every conflict since the Revolutionary War,” he said.

Technically, the streak stopped with Korea, but barber shops are not about technicalities. They are about atmosphere and mood.

On the wall next to a map of Korea is a photograph of Robert Behnken. He is a retired astronaut. He logged 93 days in space and is credited with 55 hours of space-walking. He is a graduate of Pattonville High School. Charlie has cut his hair twice. His dad brought him.

That is not unusual. On the day I first visited, David Gibson was in the chair. He is 59. He first came to Swiney’s when his dad brought him. He has brought his own son. Three generations is not unusual, Charlie said.

Sixty years is a long time to do anything. In 1963, when Charlie started, flat-tops were the rage. I asked Charlie if he could remember when he last did a flat-top.

“Last week,” said Charlie. “I probably do two or three a week. They’re still in style.”

That was somehow comforting to hear, but I am glad I heard it a few days after I had gotten a haircut. Otherwise, I’d have been tempted, and I don’t do well in such instances. I went with the standard “severe trim.” As Charlie took the scissors to the side of my head, he explained that he was not just chopping, but tapering. That involves blending the long and short hairs together. I am not mechanically inclined and don’t understand the concept, but I appreciate a man who who knows what he is doing.

There is another thing about barbering versus working at a can company. You can’t talk to a can. A big part of a barber’s game is talking, I think, and Charlie has much to talk about. He has worked in 22 barber shops in three states. He was a snow-barber twice in Arizona and once in Texas.

He doesn’t hit the road anymore. He still drives to work, though. That might seem iffy for a 90-year-old man, but Charlie seems remarkably fit and not at all enfeebled.

“I can do anything the youngsters do,” he said. “I’m still in overdrive.”

What accounts for such health?

“Dr. Jesus,” said Charlie.

I apologized to Charlie in advance that this story would not be on the front page. I know that’s what you’re used to, I said.

“The very front page,” Charlie said.