I have always appreciated the U.S. mail system. I grew up in Chicago, and our next-door neighbor, Jim Vermuelen, was a letter carrier. Of course, he was not called that. He was called a mailman.

He did not have the cachet that our next-door neighbor on the other side had. The other-side neighbor was a cop, and not just any cop. He was a downtown detective. My father said he was assigned to Squad One. When this neighbor had his basement finished — nobody else had even thought of having their basement finished — my father said, “Squad One has been busy.”

Letter carriers weren’t so glamorous. They had not, to my knowledge, figured out how to put the arm on anybody.

Still, just underneath that surface of nondescript dependability was a connection to something greater. Mailmen had not always been ordinary. Their history included the Pony Express. My friends and I spent hours playing cowboys, and we held the Pony Express in high regard. We had seen the television series about these daring young men. “Wanted: Young, skinny, wiry fellows not over 18. Must be expert riders willing to risk death daily. Orphans preferred.”

You had to really squint at Mr. Vermuelen to see it, but it was there.

Past heroics aside, mail delivery has always seemed to me a great bargain. In 1963, it cost a nickel to send a letter. Today it’s 63 cents, but still, think what you’re getting. A person will deliver your letter to any address in the United States.

Sadly, such a great service goes unappreciated today. Hardly anybody writes letters. They email. They call. They message. A few of us hang on and write occasional notes. I also use the mail to pay my bills. And, of course, to receive them. Also, my paychecks.

Years ago, when this newspaper went to a direct-deposit system for our paychecks, I opted out. Please mail me my actual check, I said. People wondered why I would do that. A check could get lost in the mail. Besides, it takes a couple of days to reach me. Direct deposit is immediate. It’s better in every way, people told me. I don’t care, I said.

I have never gotten over the thrill of seeing a check made out to me.

So it is entirely possible that a loyal employee of Ameren or AT&T or Spire feels a certain kick when they see a check made out to their company. Probably not, though. Life is more impersonal today.

Back when everybody wrote checks, before there was such a thing as online, a colleague’s wife used to sometimes send her electric payment to the gas company, and her gas payment to the electric company. She did this intentionally, buying time, so to speak, when funds were low. She figured that by the time the checks were returned — and they were always returned, never cashed — she’d have enough money to cover them. In those days, we were paid every week.

Did her plan work? Was she actually given a grace period because somebody thought she had intended to pay?

I do not know, but I admired her attitude. She imagined a world in which a low-level employee, almost always a woman, who opened the mail would have the authority — and the willingness — to grant a grace period because of a mistake. Maybe the employee even guessed what was going on, but smiled, shook her head sympathetically, and granted grace.

Did this Great Sisterhood ever exist? If so, it existed under the collective nose of the (mostly) hard-hearted men who ran the companies. I once thought of trying to “look into” this matter, but I decided that “looking into” it would be the same as exposing it. Better to leave it in the realm of the unknown along with Robin Hood, Little John and Friar Tuck.

At any rate, the Great Sisterhood is no longer operative. I write checks in bunches. Sometimes I mix them up. A check meant for one company gets sent to another company. Whatever company gets the check, cashes the check. Most of the time, anyway. Recently, I mailed my credit card payment to Operation Smile, and I sent my donation to Operation Smile to the credit card company. The credit card company immediately cashed the check made out to Operation Smile, but Operation Smile returned the check made out to the credit card company.

A survivor of the Great Sisterhood lives on, I thought.

By the way, why would a bank allow the credit card company to cash a check made out to a charity?

Oh, that’s right. The banks and the credit card companies are pretty much the same thing.

Several years ago, a friend visited. He was distraught. He told me somebody had stolen, altered and cashed several of his checks. They had been stolen out of a mailbox, he said. He had been forced to close his checking account, and he was afraid he might be on the hook for the altered checks. Closing his checking account had complicated his life. Checks came in to his closed account and bounced. That included his rent check. He had been thinking of moving anyway, but this cinched the deal. He recognized an omen when he saw one, he told me.

Then another friend had checks stolen and altered. Again, it was a messy situation. I’m not using checks ever again, he said. Everything for me is going to be online.

This was hard news to hear. This friend runs a football pool in which I participate. “You mean it’s going to be strictly cash from now on?” I asked.

“No. PayPal,” he said.

I am not some fugitive from the 20th century who won’t accept new things. I use MapQuest. I use Google. I googled PayPal. It is an American multinational financial technology firm. That did not sound like something I wanted to get involved with. They start you with PayPal and when you’re comfortable, they move you to cryptocurrency.

My friend agreed to take cash.

Meanwhile, I read some stories about this new scourge of stealing checks. It turns out people are “fishing” letters out of mailboxes and then “washing” the checks with chemicals. Sometimes they only change the name of the payee so people who keep track of these things online think everything is fine. The rent check for $1,200 is cashed for $1,200. The $500 car payment is cashed for $500. Other times, the thieves change the amount. Boom! Big amounts.

You can protect yourself, the stories said, by using black gel ink pens and by not putting letters in mailboxes. Take those letters inside the post office to mail them.

That’s what I do now.

I like to think I am doing my bit to save the post office, and the good-paying jobs therein. It’s probably a losing fight, but it’s the least I can do for the descendants of the riders of the Pony Express.