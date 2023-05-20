Barak Mattingly was once the most influential Republican in St. Louis. That meant more in his time than it does today. Mattingly died in 1956, long before I got here, but a friend and I once interviewed his mistress. She was gracious.

We explained to her that we were thinking of writing a book about the Merchant-Laclede building at Fourth and Olive streets. Mattingly had his office there in the early ’50s. So did a number of other fascinating characters.

Morris Shenker, for instance. He is probably the most interesting man this city has ever produced. He was born in Ukraine during a time of pogroms. As a child who didn’t look Jewish, he would wander among the Christians and learn when the Cossacks were planning to attack the Jewish quarter. He would rush home to warn people.

When he was 13, he walked across Europe and then came to this country. He was educated by the Jesuits at St. Louis University. He became a hugely successful lawyer. He was sometimes called the brains of the mob. One of his clients was Jimmy Hoffa. Shenker gained national attention during the Senate’s televised hearings on organized crime in 1951.

Mark Eagleton was another lawyer in the building. He ran for mayor in 1953 and lost to Raymond Tucker, the former Smoke Commissioner. Smoke was a euphemism for smog. Our air was so bad that if people slept with their windows open, they might awaken to a layer of soot on the sheets.

Eagleton lost the mayoral race despite having the most ward endorsements. He also had the very important endorsement of Jordan Chambers, the so-called Black Mayor.

The reason Eagleton lost? This newspaper crusaded against him. The editorials accused him of “Shenkerism.” As far as I know, the paper did not have to define the term. Eagleton’s son, Tom, later became a U.S. Senator. In 1972, he was the vice presidential candidate on the Democratic ticket for 18 days. He was dumped after disclosing that he had, on three occasions received treatment for depression. The treatment included electroshock therapy.

Bill Veeck also had an office in the building. He owned the St. Louis Browns, and his goal was to drive the Cardinals out of town. He was a showman. In June of 1951, he hired 3-foot 7 Eddie Gaedel to pinch hit. He walked on four pitches. He wore the uniform of 9-year-old batboy William DeWitt, Jr.

Later that same season, Veeck held “Grandstand Manager Night,” a promotion that allowed fans to vote on decisions during the game. The team passed out placards with “Yes” on one side and “No” on the other to 1,000 fans in a special section behind the Browns dugout. Before the game, the fans wrote their lineup choices on cards that were tallied before the game. During the game, while the fans “voted” about removing pitchers or playing the infield in or at double play depth in uncertain situations, the Browns manager, Zack Taylor, relaxed in a rocking chair in a special box, smoking a pipe and wearing casual clothes.

The Browns won that game.

But the team still struggled with attendance. The Browns moved to Baltimore after the 1953 season.

Still, it was Mattingly who stood out in my mind. He had served in the Marine Corps during World War I. He was wounded in fierce fighting at Belleau Wood. He somehow lost his gas mask. A cloud of mustard gas drifted toward the Marines. Just as the cloud enveloped the men, Mattingly’s gunnery sergeant, Fred Stockham, ripped off his own mask and put it on the wounded Mattingly. Stockham lived for three excruciating days before dying. Years later, with some push from Mattingly, Stockham was awarded the Medal of Honor. Also, Mattingly co-founded the Fred Stockham American Legion Post.

Because of his exposure to poison gas, Mattingly would sometimes have difficulty breathing. He would close his door and lie on the floor. He hardly ever walked anywhere. He thought exercise was unhealthy. Yet he looked fit, maybe even robust. He was tall and handsome. He was a political powerhouse. He could get things done. He was hired to help Ozark Airlines get off the ground and ended up running it.

He was big on the social scene and was usually accompanied by his mistress. On certain political occasions, he would bring his wife instead. When he died, he left half of his estate to his wife, a quarter to his mistress and a quarter to his office manager.

His mistress never married. When my friend and I interviewed her, she referred to her longtime lover as “Mr. Mattingly.” He was a wonderful man, she said.

But what defined him, and what made it into the headline of his obituary in the New York Times, was his role in getting Dwight Eisenhower to run for president in 1952.

Mattingly was part of the liberal wing of the Republican party. Seriously. There were liberal Republicans just as there were conservative Democrats. The liberal wing of the Republican party was based in the northeast. Thomas Dewey of New York had been the presidential nominee in 1944 and 1948. Franklin Roosevelt’s victory in 1944 was not unexpected. But Harry Truman was not considered a strong candidate in 1948. The Republicans, who had been shut out of the White House since Herbert Hoover’s victory in 1928, felt that their time had come.

But Truman won. We’ve had it with the liberal wing, said the conservatives, who felt a conservative deserved the nomination in 1952. Robert Taft of Ohio was their man.

Mattingly and his cohorts from the liberal wing did not want Taft. They thought about Eisenhower. At first, they weren’t even sure he was a Republican. But he indicated he was, and they lobbied him. How? They appealed to his sense of duty. He alone could do this, Mattingly and his cohorts told him.

Taft was an isolationist and was bitterly opposed to the New Deal programs. Eisenhower believed we needed a strong foreign policy. He also wanted to end the war in Korea. He accepted most of the New Deal programs.

And with talk about a possible third-party challenge from General Douglas MacArthur, the situation was in complete flux. Anything could happen.

Eisenhower retired from the Army in June 1952 and came back to the States to seek the Republican nomination.

Could something like that happen today?

We are preparing to enter a campaign season in which many Republicans secretly wish they weren’t going to nominate Donald Trump and many Democrats secretly wish they weren’t going to nominate Joe Biden. It’s as if somebody is making us watch a sequel of the worst movie we’ve ever seen.

Is there somewhere a Mattingly who can save us?

Probably not, because there isn’t an Eisenhower. The whole country admired him. In fact, his campaign motto was, “I like Ike.”

We don’t admire people anymore. Oh sure, there are plenty of MAGA people who adore Donald Trump, but there are just as many people who detest him. Is there anybody in any field who is simply admired?

I can’t think of anybody.

Gen. Jim Mattis of the Marine Corps was popular, but then he trashed Trump so he’s a no-go with the MAGA crowd. For that matter, I can’t imagine the Democrats nominating a man whose most famous quote is, “Be polite. Be professional. But have a plan to kill everybody you meet.”

With no Ike, there can be no Mattingly. Oh well, I guess you can only find that sort of stuff in the fiction section of your local bookstore.