No second chances in history

The Senate reached the wrong verdict on impeachment.

President William Jefferson Clinton should have been convicted. Maybe we’d have saved the planet.

I thought about that last week when I was in Miami. The impeachment of President Donald Trump was the big national news, of course, but one of the local topics involved efforts to do something, anything, about the rising sea levels in Miami Beach. Sometimes the water sloshes into the streets. The problem will only get worse, the engineers say.

The juxtaposition of the two stories made me think about 1998. Had Clinton been convicted, Al Gore would have become president. He was flawed in many ways. He tried too hard to be cool, and really, you shouldn’t try at all. You’re either cool or you’re not. If you’re not, you live with it. You don’t pretend you invented the internet.

But you don’t have to be cool to be smart, and Gore was. He was early into global warming. Australia didn’t have to catch fire for him to notice that something was going on. I’m not saying he discovered global warming. I’m sure scientists were the first to realize what was happening and why. But to Gore’s credit, he understood. He believed. He even came out against the internal combustion engine.