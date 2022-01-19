Check out the new STLtoday

STLtoday has a new look. Here are a few highlights of what you can expect with the upgraded site:
- A cleaner design with less clutter will deliver a faster site and improved user experience.
- Icons on the homepage will help readers find the latest videos within easy-to-click groups.
- Blocks of content will clearly differentiate breaking news from lifestyle content, opinion, sports and photo galleries.
- Near the top of the homepage, each reader will see personalized content suggestions based on topics they have shown prior interest in reading.
We are continually adjusting and upgrading the delivery of our content to meet the demands of our readers. Our first platform began in 1878 with the printed edition. Over the years, our content has served this market on radio, television and our first website in 1996. Today, consumers can find information in our mobile apps, mailed coupons, newsletters, digital replica e-Edition, forums, chats, podcasts, photo galleries and videos.
As always, we are committed to delivering the best journalism to serve this market. We want to hear what you think about the redesigned STLtoday. Please take a moment to share your thoughts HERE.