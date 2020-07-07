Over the next few weeks, you'll be hearing from members of our staff as they talk about their work, their readers, their career and their home.

Today St. Louis Cardinals beat writer Derrick Goold discusses the long tradition binding newspapers and professional baseball in this town.

Start your subscription today.

Already get the paper? Activate your digital subscription.

A message from our publisher: Your support makes a difference. Ian Caso, the publisher of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, discusses the vital role that subscribers play in supporting our mission of public service.