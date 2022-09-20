Getting the most out of our new Post-Dispatch E-edition

We have a new look for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch E-edition. You can still find it at STLtoday.com/e-edition, or if you prefer reading it as on a mobile app, you can access it in the navigation menu on the STLtoday news app. (Our separate app for the e-edition has been discontinued.)
When you open the E-edition, the first and biggest change you’ll notice is the menu at the top of the page or in the right-hand navigation, depending on your device. Let’s go through each feature:
You’ll see each page preview on our screen. You can use the arrows to move back and forth between pages. If you are used to reading our old e-edition, move the slider to the left to give you a full-page view. On your phone or tablet, you can swipe with your finger.
The magnifying glass: Slide the blue button to the right, and zoom in on the page. If you are used to reading our old e-edition, move the slider to the left to give you a full-page view. On your phone or tablet, you can swipe with your finger.
Find a story or photograph you want to read more closely? Just click on it, and a new window with the full story and images will pop up for easy readability. Done with a story? Click the ‘X’ at the top right of the story,
The ‘pages’ button on the menu allows you to see each page in that day’s newspaper. See something you want to know more about? Click that page, and it will bring up a 3-page view, with that page selected and ready to view.
Editions: This allows you to pull up past editions to see what you might have missed, or to re-read something for context. If you are looking for editions that are more than a month old, subscribers can access two years of editions through the Post-Dispatch archives.
Menu: Access the list of features in one glance – including a chance to log in, or out – and tap each to initiate the corresponding function. Being logged in, and having your account activated, are key to accessing the E-edition.
The Print and Download buttons: Print or download a page, or the full edition, to read or share.
Clip: ‘Hey, look whose name is in the paper!’ Use the scissors to clip out the item, and save or share it.
Share: Find something fascinating, and want to bring it to the attention of friends and family? Share to Facebook or Twitter, or send it in an email.
Search: Remember that one story, about that one person, doing that one thing? Our search engine will help you hunt it down in no time.
If you have questions about accessing the e-edition or any of these features, you can email service@stltoday.com and include details about the device you’re using and the issue you’re having.