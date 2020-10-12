Have a news tip? Get in touch with us

We’re committed to reporting stories that help readers connect with the St. Louis community, especially breaking news and public safety matters.

If you see news you think we should report, please let us know.

You’ll find a link on our website’s navigation menu labeled News Tip. Tap or click the link and fill out a short form to send your news tip directly to our editors. Or you can email us your tip at: metro@post-dispatch.com.

The form can be submitted anonymously, but providing your contact information makes it more likely we will be able to verify your tip. Any personal information received via the link remains confidential.

Note that the lack of a reply does not mean we are not looking into the information you provided. We review every submission, but due to the volume received we are unable to acknowledge every tip with a response.

Keep in mind that the news tip form is not for press releases, letters to the editor, obituaries or advertising. Please use the correct channels for that content.

Thanks for reading. And thanks for helping us do more for you and our community.

