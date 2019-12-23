Jefferson City beat offers open-records surprises and story buffet

Jack Suntrup Jack Suntrup covers state government and politics for the Post-Dispatch. Follow Jack Suntrup Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

There's no shortage of stories on the Jefferson City beat.

With my teammate Kurt Erickson, I monitor the activities of six statewide elected officials, 197 state lawmakers, 16 executive departments, the Missouri Supreme Court and countless campaign accounts.

The year started with a surprising letter from the Department of Health and Senior Services. I wanted to find out who was seeking to sell medical marijuana in Missouri, so I requested paperwork that would've revealed that information.

The DHSS said they couldn't give it up. My newspaper sued, and in June, we won in Cole County Circuit Court; the state then released a spreadsheet of businesses that had paid application fees to the state.

The court decision allowed our newsroom to map potential marijuana business locations and detail how politically connected groups are planning to cash in on the new industry.

In January, the Missouri House approved a rule that closed their records from public scrutiny — just two months after voters chose to subject lawmakers to the Sunshine Law.