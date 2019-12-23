Jefferson City beat offers open-records surprises and story buffet

There's no shortage of stories on the Jefferson City beat.
With my teammate Kurt Erickson, I monitor the activities of six statewide elected officials, 197 state lawmakers, 16 executive departments, the Missouri Supreme Court and countless campaign accounts.
The year started with a surprising letter from the Department of Health and Senior Services. I wanted to find out who was seeking to sell medical marijuana in Missouri, so I requested paperwork that would've revealed that information.
The DHSS said they couldn't give it up. My newspaper sued, and in June, we won in Cole County Circuit Court; the state then released a spreadsheet of businesses that had paid application fees to the state.
The court decision allowed our newsroom to map potential marijuana business locations and detail how politically connected groups are planning to cash in on the new industry.
In January, the Missouri House approved a rule that closed their records from public scrutiny — just two months after voters chose to subject lawmakers to the Sunshine Law.
Another important story this year was the state's passage of a law banning abortions at eight weeks of pregnancy, except in medical emergencies. In May, protests erupted in the House gallery as lawmakers sent the measure to Gov. Mike Parson.
Sometimes we cover big stories outside the Capitol dome.
In May, a tornado ripped through Jefferson City, destroying historic buildings and displacing our neighbors. Kurt and I covered the damage from the ground, while reporter Kim Bell gathered information from St. Louis. Photographer David Carson took aerial pictures from a helicopter, while photographer Robert Cohen documented the scene from the ground.
Over the last several years, many publications have reduced or eliminated their presence in the capital city, even though the decisions made here affect us every day in all sorts of ways.
Lawmakers and other officials decide our tax rates, what we may legally consume, and how easy it should be to carry guns, have abortions or receive government assistance. The people here are in charge of a $30 billion annual budget, deciding which programs get money and which get slashed.
Fewer reporters in the capital city means more secrets and less accountability.
Post-Dispatch subscribers are fortunate to have a fully staffed office in Jefferson City. We're grateful for your support.
