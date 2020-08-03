Over the past few weeks, you've heard from members of our staff as they talk about their work, their readers, their career and their home.

Today, reporter Jeremy Kohler discusses his coverage of St. Louis County government and the role that independent-minded journalists play in watching out for your your tax dollars.

Start your subscription today.

Already get the paper? Activate your digital subscription.

A message from our publisher: Your support makes a difference. Ian Caso, the publisher of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, discusses the vital role that subscribers play in supporting our mission of public service.