Jeremy Kohler's most memorable stories of 2020: Disease, protests, the ‘gun couple.’
As 2020 draws to a close, our reporters reflect on the top or most memorable stories they covered this year.

A year ago, reflecting on my work as 2019 came to a close, I thought, “Can’t top that crazy year!”

Welp.

I remember the last day that I still believed that. It was a Saturday night, March 7. While solving an escape room with friends, I missed texts from sources saying I’d better get to Clayton. But my colleagues had it covered: The region’s first positive case of the novel coronavirus had been confirmed.

My friends and I went to Mai Lee for dinner. I had a meat and seafood fire pot. We discussed our spring break plans. Actually, the dining room was so gloriously packed, it was hard to hear ourselves talk.

Every day since has seen me attached to a phone and keyboard, steering through a lucid dream. The Villa dad. The lockdown. The new police chief. The surge morgue. Zoom bombs. CARES Act. House of Pain. George Floyd. Ferguson. Accusations of racism. Denial of racism. “Resign Lyda.” The McCloskeys. “Let them play.” Lawsuits. More lawsuits. Primaries. Elections. Power plays. Power shifts. Mandates. Influence. More influence. Tears. Anger.

Two hundred and seventy-five thousand dead Americans.

It’s December. I am on my third computer keyboard of 2020, the first two pounded to oblivion. One member of my family survived COVID-19 and another has been quarantined so long to avoid it, he’s forgotten his name. Instead of eating inside my favorite restaurants, I sit alone in my car outside and wait for my takeout order.

It’s hard. But the mission of delivering news to our readers is more important than ever. This realization crystalized for me a couple weeks ago when advisers to the county jail said repeatedly in a public meeting recently that they get almost all their information from me.

I ended last year’s blurb with: “The intensity and adrenaline of reporting important stories on deadlines remain a priceless experience.”

I guess that’s one thing that never changes.

Jeremy's memorable stories from 2020

Related to this story

Most Popular

