Joe Buck, the Greitens split and coronavirus — our most-read stories in April

It’s not surprising that our most-read topic was coronavirus. You read about the battle against the pandemic and guidelines on social distancing, and you visited our guides to local restaurants that were offering curbside delivery and churches offering virtual services.
But our coverage wasn’t all coronavirus. Stories on Joe Buck and Eric Greitens were among our most-read non-coronavirus topics.
During April, we added more digital subscribers than we had in any month previously. Here’s a look at the stories those subscribers were reading.
Our most read coronavirus articles in April
A St. Louis critical care doctor talks about the battle against coronavirus on the front lines.
The order takes effect at 12:01 a.m. Monday and lasts through April 24, for now.
Back in business for retail, restaurants and churches across Missouri next week, with rules, governor says
Religious services, restaurants and movie theaters will all be allowed to reopen with social distancing in many parts of Missouri.
‘We have made progress, but now is not the time to weaken the social distancing policies that are working,’ Page says.
Our most-read non-coronavirus stories in April
In November 2016, Eric Greitens was elected governor. He resigned in June 2018, consumed by revelations surrounding an extramarital affair he had before taking office, as well as allegations of campaign finance violations.
Ryne Dobson, 21, was taken into custody early Saturday morning at the scene of the incident on the 800 block of Newport Avenue.
Iconic sportscaster from St. Louis is discussing divorce, sex, insecurities, parenting and a lot more in new series with actor Oliver Hudson.
O’Sullivan and Muckle Mortuary was small; everyone was treated like family friends.
Our most-viewed videos in April
ECONOMY ON LOCKDOWN: One estimate says 200,000 St. Louis area workers, about a sixth of the local workforce, may lose their jobs in coronaviru…
In this on-the-road edition of Inside Pitch, lead Cardinals beat writer Derrick Goold and sports columnist Ben Frederickson bring you the late…
Zoo president Jeffrey Bonner and sea lion Dixi share a message for past and future visitors. Video by Valerie Schremp Hahn
