Join the Post-Dispatch and The Kansas City Star for a discussion of public health and gun violence

Missouri is on pace to have more deaths from gun violence this year than ever before, especially in St. Louis, Kansas City and other cities that are breaking homicide records. Public health experts say gun violence is an epidemic that can be treated by addressing issues such as poverty, racial inequality and housing insecurity.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch partnered with The Kansas City Star, Report for America and the Missouri Foundation for Health on the Missouri Gun Violence Project. The series last month looked at the causes, consequences and possible solutions to gun violence in St. Louis and the state.

Join us for a panel of policy experts and others who provide their insight into one of the most intractable issues facing the state and country.

The panel includes:

Dr. Lindsay Davidson Clukies, an associate medical director for trauma services at St. Louis Children’s Hospital and an assistant professor of emergency medicine at the Washington University School of Medicine.

Robert Jordan Jr., a retired St. Louis police officer.

Richard Rosenfeld, a criminologist and professor at the University of Missouri-St. Louis' Department of Criminology and Criminal Justice.