As 2019 draws to a close, our reporters reflect on the top or most memorable stories they covered this year.
I was on vacation on Hilton Head Island. It was late afternoon Thursday, March 21. I had just gotten back from taking my 14-year-old son and his friend fishing. Now it was time for March Madness.
I was focused on a big TV at a Wild Wing Cafe 840 miles from the Post-Dispatch newsroom when one of the biggest stories of my career broke.
My phone rang. A source told me the county had just been served a federal subpoena. After more than a year of reporting to expose pay-to-play schemes in St. Louis County government, I had been expecting this moment. But it was still a bit hard to believe.
Driving back to St. Louis that Saturday, I spent hours on the Bluetooth tracking down bits from sources and comparing notes with reporters David Hunn and Jacob Barker, who were also in cars in different parts of the country, and editors back in St. Louis. The boys in the backseat didn't know what to think.
By the time I pulled into my driveway in St. Louis, I knew we were going to break a big story the next day. Sunday morning, then-County Council Chairman Sam Page agreed to tell me on the record what he had seen in the subpoena.
At 4:10 p.m. I tweeted: “Breaking news coming. Stay tuned.” Then, Barker and I published the story: St. Louis County served with subpoena in federal investigation targeting Stenger, council chairman says.
The next several weeks, including Steve Stenger’s indictment and resignation, were some of the most exciting and meaningful of my life. I worked hard alongside colleagues to provide our readers with information and context.
The intensity and adrenaline of reporting important stories on deadlines remain a priceless experience.
