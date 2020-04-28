More comments on articles means a reminder on conduct

Since the beginning of March, as more people have been staying home due to the coronavirus pandemic, more people have also been commenting on stories here on stltoday.com.

During the week of March 9, more than 740 commenters left more than 3,000 comments on articles. That number was the most comments made since we switched to the new commenting system in August.

But the new record was last week, when 757 unique commenters wrote 3,571 comments.

And there is plenty to be talking about, as the pandemic spreads concern and various levels of government react. Without the ability to meet in person, people are turning to the comments to share their opinions and react to the news of the day.

With more comments can come more disagreement, and now is a good time to review some of the things we ask of commenters:

As I wrote when we introduced the new commenting platform, we don't ask that everyone agree, but we do expect people to refrain from insulting each other.

That includes using hurtful nicknames for political parties (DemocRATS or RepbubliCONs, for example), saying that people are mentally ill or suffer a kind of derangement syndrome, or hoping that people come down with a life-threatening disease.