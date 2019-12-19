Numbers help data reporter tell the stories of St. Louis in 2019

When people ask me what my beat is at the Post-Dispatch, I always hesitate. Is it crime? Is it health care? Is it education? Is it City Hall? Is it urban decay? It's all of those things, so long as numbers are involved.

The word "data" alone can make readers go to sleep. It's my job to get the numbers about everything in St. Louis, and make them digestible, and maybe even fun to read about, for you.

My favorite story of 2019 was about Pastor Andre Alexander and his church, The Tabernacle. It was also my 10th most-read story of the year. The Rev. Alexander is a prime example of what one person's determination and faith can do. The story didn't initially begin with him, though. It started with numbers.

St. Louis University sociologist Christopher Prener and I had previously chatted about our shared and borderline-obsessive interest in St. Louis' neighborhoods, and how they came to be what they are today. The city has lost a lot of people since 1950; that much we knew. But where specifically in the city were people coming and going?

Prener, using the programming language R, was able to produce population estimates for each neighborhood. His analysis produced answers to questions like: "If I were standing in the Central West End in 1950, with boundaries as they are drawn today, how many people would live there?"

Prener agreed to let me have a first look at the data before sharing it with anyone else. This was key because I needed time to sort through it all and figure out what the story was. When I realized the two neighborhoods that lost the most people since 1950 were Jeff-Vander-Lou and the Central West End, I knew I had my story. How had they suffered the same kind of loss, and one ended up as one of the wealthiest places in the city; the other, the poorest?