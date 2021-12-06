Post-Dispatch trivia night on Feb. 11: Reserve your table now!

One of the top trivia events in the area is back!
Join us live and in person on Friday, February 11, 2022, for the Fifth Annual St. Louis Post-Dispatch Trivia Night. The event will be held at The Moolah Center, 12545 Fee Fee Road. Tickets are $280 for a table of eight. Doors open at 6 p.m. and questions start promptly at 7 p.m.
Post-Dispatch reporters, columnists and personalities will be on hand to quiz the teams on trivia from St. Louis history to music—and everything in between. The program will feature 10 rounds of 10 questions each. Attendees can participate in a silent auction, raffles and games which will benefit the 100 Neediest Cases, a United Way campaign that helps disadvantaged families.
Guests are invited to bring their own food but no outside beverages. All teams will enjoy snacks and goodies from local St. Louis businesses.
For more information or tickets, go to STLtoday.com/ourevents.