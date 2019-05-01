The St. Louis Post-Dispatch and STLtoday.com are partnering with a company called Evvnt to help more people find more events in the St. Louis area.
Are new calendar goes live on Monday, Aug. 12. You can get see it here or by clicking on the events featured at the top of this article. That's also where you can submit your events for free.
Most of the events submitted to our previous calendar will be appearing on our new calendar.
If you want to submit an event, you can do so at this link.
Once you submit, you’ll get a link to your event and it will appear on STLtoday.com within seconds. You’ll also receive a simple event report so you can see how your event listing is doing online.
If you’d like even more exposure for your event you can upgrade to a premium event.
These upgrades can include email delivery and can guarantee featured placement on more than 4,000 other event sites throughout the U.S.
Need more details about our listings? Check our FAQ.
Our new calendar is part of our commitment to help our readers and our St. Louis community thrive. Try it out, and get out and do something this weekend!