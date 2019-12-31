SLU's win to snag A-10 championship was highlight of 2019

The Billikens struggled in their first game against Richmond but pulled out the victory in the closing minutes to earn a meeting with Dayton. The next day they played extremely well and beat the Flyers, who were the No. 3 seed. On Saturday they ran away and routed No. 2 seed Davidson.

Out of clean clothes, I stopped at a mall across from Barclays Center and bought a shirt to wear for the championship game. I hadn’t learned from a previous mistake when I had to do the same thing when covering Illinois and the Illini surprisingly reached the Big Ten tournament championship. I then spilled a soda on the shirt I was wearing as I left the mall.

I scrambled to extend my hotel another night and find a flight that would allow me to get out of LaGuardia on Sunday night but give me enough time to cover the championship game and complete a story before boarding the plane. Staying until Monday morning would mean canceling my daughter’s college visit.

SLU rallied from a huge first-half deficit to win the game against St. Bonaventure. After the Billikens survived a potential game-winning shot by the Bonnies at the buzzer, the players piled on top of each other on the court directly in front of me. Then came coach Travis Ford, diving head first into the mass of humanity.