Hall of Fame baseball writer Rick Hummel joined the Post-Dispatch on July 3, 1971, and his first assignment was covering a bicycling race at Penrose Park.
Fifty years on the beat have produced plenty of top moments (Go Crazy! and Brummer steals home!) and colorful characters (Busty Heart and One Tough Dominican). Here's a journey through time.
This week we celebrate the 50-year career of Post-Dispatch sportswriter Rick Hummel. Today we look at the first Cardinals game he ever covered.
Rick Hummel's 10 most memorable St. Louis Cardinals games
Hall of Famer Rick Hummel presents a look back at 10 of the most memorable games he's covered. Here is a collection of his original reporting from those games.
In 1980, Pete Vuckovich pitched the Cardinals to a 1-0 win over the Pirates. His performance in the postgame interview was every bit as impressive as his performance on the mound.
It was April 18, 1987: For second baseman Tommy Herr, the moment ranked in "the top five" of his career.
Cardinals manager Tony La Russa said, "What a thrill to be at the park as a fan or a teammate to see both those guys come through."
'The only thing I saw was the ball looking like a laser beam. It was serious Star Wars,'' said on-deck hitter Andy Van Slyke.
His home run in Game 5 of the NLCS allowed all of St. Louis to "Go Crazy."
In 1982 John Stuper pitched through rain delays as the Cardinals trounced the Brewers in Game 6.
Bob Forsch's second no-hitter added considerable spice to what augured to be a mundane season-closing week
He blew a fastball past Gorman Thomas and the Cardinals closed out a 6-3 victory over the Brewers in the seventh game of the 1982 World Series.
"I don't know how heavy the Arch is but the Arch is off my back now," he said after hitting home run No. 62 in 1998.
Amid the miscues and bevy of home runs , Game 6 of the 2011 World Series wound up with some tremendous drama and some intriguing strategy
-
-
-
-
-
-