The stories behind the images: Join J.B. Forbes and Bill McClellan this Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Join us at 7 p.m. this Wednesday, Dec. 2 as we celebrate the career of photographer J.B. Forbes, who is retiring after 46 years.

Columnist Bill McClellan will join J.B. in discussing his work, and you're invited watch the free event at STLtoday.com.

J.B. started traveling internationally for the Post-Dispatch in 1980 and has been to more than 30 countries covering wars, natural disasters and political strife.

Some of his most rewarding work occurred in Haiti where Forbes made seven trips covering revolution, embargo, medical missions, and the massive earthquake of 2010. He has also been to several war zones, including El Salvador, Nicaragua, Bosnia, Kosovo, Iraq and Afghanistan.

He also has covered celebrities, celebrations and major sporting events around St. Louis, including Ozzie Smith's "Go Crazy" moment and the Blues run to the Stanley Cup championship.