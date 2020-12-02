We celebrate the career of photographer J.B. Forbes, who is retiring after 45 years.
Columnist Bill McClellan joins Forbes in discussing his work, and you’re invited to watch the free event right here.
Forbes started traveling internationally for the Post-Dispatch in 1980 and has been to more than 30 countries covering wars, natural disasters and political strife.
Some of his most rewarding work occurred in Haiti where Forbes made seven trips covering revolution, embargo, medical missions and the massive earthquake of 2010. He has also been to several war zones, including El Salvador, Nicaragua, Bosnia, Kosovo, Iraq and Afghanistan.
Forbes also has covered celebrities, celebrations and major sporting events around St. Louis, including Ozzie Smith’s “Go Crazy” moment and the Blues run to the Stanley Cup championship.
J.B. Forbes and Bill McClellan
A bald eagle takes off from it's nest near Simpson Lake in Valley Park in 2014. A pair of bald eagles live at the lake year around and raise at least one baby eagle each year.
jforbes@post-dispatch
J.B. Forbes
In the second Muhammed Ali - Leon Spinks fight in New Orleans on 9/15/78, Ali took back his title from the local St. Louis boxer who had surprised Ali earlier in the year by beating him in Las Vegas. Spinks was still considered a newcomer to pro boxing after winning a gold medal in the Olympics.
J.B. Forbes
A boat crashes during the Grand Prix boat racing in the early 1980's in George Winter Park, injuring the driver. The boat was demolished in the crash where drivers were going more than 100 mph.
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
Two inmates play dominoes in the Menard Correctional Center in Chester, Illinois in 1998. The inmates in the high security prison are locked in their cells 23 hours a day.
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. FORBES
Jason Licavoli and Erin Duggan from Arnold have had a wee bit much of the brew Saturday, March 17, 2007, as they wait for a ride after the Ancient Order of Hibernians St. Patrick's Day Parade in Dogtown. J.B. Forbes | Post-Dispatch
J.B. Forbes | Post-Dispatch
Residents of Esteli, Nicaragua , stand around the casket of an infant, one of four babies killed during an attack by Contra rebels in 1986 on a communal farm outside of Esteli. The American-backed Contras were fighting against the Communist-backed Sandinista regime. Contra rebels were attacking communal farms and schools in the countryside.
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
Cemetery workers had gone back to their warehouse to get dirt to fill the coffin containing the body of Rev. Valerian Schott at the Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery in south St. Louis on Gravois on Dec. 13, 2000. The service was held in the chapel of the cemetery while the snow storm continued outside. Only a few people attended. After the service, the mourners left. The cemetery workers transported the coffin to the final resting place. Then they left to get dirt that was kept protected from the weather. After filling in the hole, one worker said to the other, "there isn't any flowers or anything". Giving flowers would have been against the spirit of Schott's vow of poverty. Rev. Schott was 94. He was a Franciscan friar for 75 years. While serving as a missionary in China, he was held in a concentration camp for five years from 1947 until 1952. He died Friday, December 8th. There were no immediate survivors.
J.B. Forbes
Presidential candidate Barack Obama strides up the stairs to the platform at the start of the rally Saturday, Oct. 18, 2008. The rally for Barack Obama drew an estimated 100,000 people to the Arch grounds. J.B. Forbes | Post-Dispatch
J. B. Forbes
St. Louis police officer Mike Langsdorf comforts a little girl who had just been dropped by her father from the third floor roof of a house at 3630 S. Jefferson Ave. Monday, Nov. 17, 2003, after the house caught on fire. The father of the house dropped six children down to a stranger before jumping to avoid the fire. The father and one of the children were slightly injured. Officer Langsdorf said that this little boy would not let go of his neck, even when he tried to put him in an ambulance. PHOTO BY J.B. FORBES
J.B. Forbes
Size doesn't matter in the canine world. Gracie, a Great Dane with owner Lisa Weber of Belleville, shows passing interest in Lorelis, a Chihuahua with owner Paul Miles from Creve Coeur Saturday, Sept. 30th, 2006, at the PoochFest in Bellevue Park in Belleville. J.B. Forbes | Post-Dispatch
J.B. Forbes | Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Police officers use clubs on members of the Jewish Defense League on March 12, 1978 near Gravois Park in south St. Louis when members of the League tried to attack a gathering of Nazi party members who were trying to have a march and rally on Gravois. The Nazi party members had decided not to march when they saw how large and angry the crowd of counter demonstrators were.
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
A St. Louis police officer hangs on to a man to keep him from commiting suicide from an apartment building on Grand Avenue near the St. Louis University campus in the late 1990's. The officer was able to pull the man back into his apartment on the 12th floor of the building.
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
A young Nicaraguan girl poses with an AK47 used by one of her relatives in Las Lajas in the summer of 1986.
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
Laura Morrison hugs her husbands' fire helmet while daughter Megan,8, sits on her lap at the graveside funeral service for firefighter Robert Morrison at Sunset Memorial Gardens Wednesday in St. Louis. Laura was presented with the helmet and the fire department flag that had covered the coffin. Morrison and another firefighter were killed when they became trapped in a burning building on May 3rd, 2002.
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. FORBES
Deer come out of the woods and start making their way through the headstones at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery on Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2014, as the sun goes down.
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
Joplin, the donkey stops to watch some of the National Geographic channel on Wednesday morning, Sept. 17, 2014, at Wegener Farms in High Ridge. Dawn Wegener said that Joplin has grabbed the remote on a couple of occasions and changed the channel, "but, he didn't know what he was doing".
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
New prisoners line up for a physical on June 10, 1998, at the Missouri Intake Prison in Fulton, Missouri. This photo was part of a series on prison medicine.
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
Cardinals players Jack Clark, Tommy Herr and Ozzie Smith celebrate after beating the Los Angeles Dodgers on Oct. 16, 1985 to win the National League Series in six games.
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
Cardinals Ozzie Smith celebrates as he rounds the bases with announcer Jack Buck shouting "Go crazy folks, go crazy" on October 14, 1985, after Smith hit the winning homerun against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5 of the National League Championship series in St. Louis. Dodgers relief pitcher Tom Niedenfuer, at right, walks off the mound after serving up the homerun to Smith, who had just hit his first homerun batting left handed.
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
Almost thirty cars were involved in wrecks on April 15, 1998 on eastbound I-70 near the Highway 79 exit. More chain reaction accidents were scattered up and down the highway, possibly caused by wet roads.
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
A young boy watches a couple kissing next to the King Louis IX statue in Forest Park on June 18th of 1976.
jfiorbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
A priest, wearing a mask to filter out the smell of death, blesses the bodies still buried in the ruins of Juarez Hospital where people were killed when the building collapsed on Sept. 19, 1985 in Mexico City during an earthquake. Approximately 10,000 people died in the quake.
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
Cardinals Ozzie Smith does one of his signature flips before the start of a game in 1985. Smith would do a flip before each game as he ran to his shortstop position.
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
8 Oct. 2005 -- SAN DIEGO -- Dierdre Pujols, left, celebrates with her husband Albert Pujols after the Cardinals' clinched game three of the National League Division Series at Petco Park in San Diego Oct. 8, 2005. JB FORBES / St. Louis Post-Dispatch
J.B. FORBES
A St. Louis fireman maneuvers his way through rubble-strewn pavement on Locust St. April 2, 1976, in downtown St. Louis. Six buildings near Locust and Twenty-first street were completely destroyed by the firestorm which raged out of control for more than 3 hours. JB Forbes - St. Louis Post-Dispatch
JB Forbes
Announcers and old friends Harry Carey and Jack Buck clown around in the KMOX booth at Busch Stadium before a game with the Cardinals and Cubs on May 4, 1982. PHOTO BY J.B. FORBES
J. B. FORBES
Gary Miller gets ready to serve at the Triple A Tennis Courts Saturday afternoon in St. Louis while the annual Great Forest Park Balloon Race takes off in the next field over. Miller said that every year a group of people get together to have a tennis match and balloon watch at the same time.
J. B. FORBES
Members of the North Carolina National Guard serving in Bosnia distribute donated gifts to remote areas of Bosnia in December of 2000. Sgt. James Dixon, 49, from Harker Island, North Carolina, left, played the part of Santa. It was a first for him, but he said that he really enjoyed handing out gifts. The soldiers were walking up the ice covered narrow road to the town because they wouldn't be able to turn their humvees around if they drove. POST-DISPATCH PHOTO BY J.B. FORBES
J. B. FORBES
Brewers centerfielder Carlos Gomez can't reach Kolten Wong's home run in the first inning during the game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday night, August 2, 2014, at Busch Stadium.
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. FORBES
St. Louis firefighter Stan Baynes, from Rescue Squad 1C, keeps a doberman pinscher named Diablo above water while he is rescued from the lake in O'Fallon Park on Sunday afternoon, Jan. 12, 2014.
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
5/1/01 Tuesday St. Louis Rookie baseball players try to keep focused on improving their fielding techniques in Francis Park in south St. Louis on Tuesday evening, May1, 2001. But, there are so many distractions for young ladies, such as checking the grass for bugs. This team of first graders from St. Raphael School are from left: Jane Shepherd,7; Rachael McMahon,7; Caroline Fischer,7 (crouching) Josie Regger,6; Katie Zulich,6; Olivia Panopoulos,7; and Claire Wright,6. These future stars are coached by Jim Panopoulos. Caroline Fischer asked Coach Panopoulos if he would move her over to third base from first because she got hit in the mouth with the ball last week. Concentration seems to be their biggest problem. PHOTO BY J.B. FORBES
J. B. FORBES
Nate Ly, 5, can't believe the move that chess grandmaster Ben Finegold just did during their game at the Missouri History Museum Sunday afternoon, Jan. 30, 2011. Advising Nate is his father Kon Ly, from Creve Coeur. Finegold was playing about ten people at the same time and beating all of them.
J.B. FORBES
Dick Branch, left, helps Matt Wilcox as he prepares to shoot at clay targets in East Alton, Ill., Friday, Sept. 20, 2002. The Gateway Chapter of Paralyzed Veterans of America took part in a trapshooting tournament Friday at the Olin trapshooting facility. Wilcox was able to hit several of the targets during the outing.
J.B. FORBES
St. Louis Firefighter Tyson Moonier keeps an eye on the fire over his head during a house fire on Thrush Avenue on Thursday afternoon, March 19, 2015. Three unoccupied houses were destroyed. There were no reported injuries. A Fire Department official said that a man was living in the abandoned house and that cooking started the fire. When the fire department arrived, the house was fully involved and had started the houses on either side burning.
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
An evening thunderstorm moves across St. Louis county over Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Over three inches of rain fell in a short period causing local flooding.
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
Three thousand flags rise out of the early morning mist in Forest Park in St. Louis on September, 11, 2011, on the ten-year anniversary of the terrorist attacks that changed the United States forever. The flags remained in place for one week so that thousands of visitors could pay their respects.
J.B. FORBES
A St. Louis police officer has to jump onto the hood of a patrol car as officers and cattle men try to subdue a cow in 1976 in downtown St. Louis near the Old City Hospital. No one was injured in the pursuit.
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
An unconscious inmate is carried from the St. Louis city jail in 1977 after he set his mattress on fire. Several inmates were taken to the hospital with smoke inhalation.
J.B. FORBES
A suspect expresses his displeasure that he was being photographed in 1977 after a police chase that ended in a crash at I-64 and Hampton Avenue. Officers were chasing two suspects who had been beating up men late at night in isolated areas of Forest Park.
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
Walt Forsee, Greenville, Il., foreman for Bellon Environmental Co. in Maryland Heights, tosses an old mannequin out of the fifth floor window of the old Welsh Industries Co. building at 1535 S. 8th St. in Soulard on Monday, January 19, 2004. Forsee's company started cleaning out the factory in preparation for the building to be rehabbed into apartments. The building is next door to the Soulard Farmer's Market and has been used as a haunted house the last few years. PHOTO BY J.B. FORBES
J.B. FORBES
A recent Bosnian immigrant tries to explain to a St. Louis police officer how her car ended up on the side of another car in south St. Louis in 1997. She told the officer that a city bus pushed her car forward and then drove away.
J.B. Forbes
Jefferson County Sheriffs deputies and St. Louis County officers surround a station wagon Wednesday morning, June 1, 2011, after it spun out at the intersection of Tesson Ferry Road and Schuessler Road next to St. Anthony's Hospital in south St. Louis county. Deputies broke out the front windows of the vehicle and dragged the suspect out of the car. The man was wanted for assaulting an officer in Hillsboro with his car, among other charges. Police chased the man from Hillsboro to south county.
J.B. FORBES
Chris Longdon, 17, left, is hugged by his friend Katlyn Kendall, on March 13, 2006, while they search a field near Renick, Mo. Monday morning after a tornado destroyed the trailer Longdon lived in with his girlfriend, Nickie Briscoe, and her parents Billy and Penny Briscoe. The parents were killed by the tornado that roared across mid-Missouri Sunday night and Nickie broke her back in two places. Longdon suffered a broken nose and various bruises and scratches. Pieces of the trailer and all their belongings were scattered over a corn field northeast of Renick. PHOTO BY J.B. FORBES
J. B. Forbes
John Guest's house is one of six houses on the wrong side of a temporary levee just south of Dutchtown, Missouri that is surrounded by water backing up from the Mississippi River. The homes have been under for almost a week. Ceramic cats seem to be climbing out of the flood waters on a tree next to what used to be the driveway. The levee is a continuing point of controversy.
J.B. FORBES
Illinois State police move through a cornfield with the help of farmer Carl Marten and his combine as they search for a fugitive who is suspected of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend from Ellisville, Mo., Friday morning, Oct. 3, 2003, near Raymond, Ill. Police later arrested the suspect and the 17-year-old girl was found safe. St. Louis Post-Dispatch, J.B. Forbes
J.B. FORBES
An Afghan policeman shows off his decorated AK-47 assault rifle at the district office of the governor on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2013, in the Shah Wali Kot district of Afghanistan.
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
Union firefighter Joe VanLeer carries Jacob Martin, 12, to dry land Monday, January, 15, 2007, in Union, Mo. after Dianne Schwentker drove her truck into the river access road of the Bourbeuse River. Schwentker was taking Martin and her son, Adam Schwentker fishing. She told the boys she didn't think the water was that deep just before the truck started floating. J.B. Forbes | Post-Dispatch
J.B. Forbes | Post-Dispatch
A firefighter checks to see if anyone is in this car that ended up in a backyard swimming pool in Joplin, Missouri on May 23, 2011 following the deadly F-5 tornado that killed 161 people and destroyed 8,000 residences.
J.B. FORBES
Charlee Chartrand, 23, at left, orders a drink from Kelsey Shelton, 21, at Smoothie King in the University City Loop on a hot summer afternoon, August 22, 2010. Shelton had her picture taken with Chartrand and then offered him a free drink. Chartrand strolls through the Loop allowing people to be photographed with him. He then asks for donations. J.B. Forbes
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. FORBES
A guard pulls down a young prisoner who was attempting to escape from the Juvenille Detention Center in Hillsboro, Mo. in 2005.
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. FORBES
Ally Eikmann, 5, left, tries to comfort her little sister, Sydney Eikmann,2, on one of the rides at the fair at Creve Coeur Days in Creve Coeur Sunday, May 18, 2003. Their mother, Stacy Eikmann, couldn't understand it - she said that Sydney loved it the last time she rode on the ride. Ally was ready for another ride. Sydney had enough fun for one afternoon. PHOTO BY J.B. FORBES/ST. LOUIS POST-DISPATCH.
J.B. FORBES
Tipe Claude, 9, gets a bath Friday, January 22, 2010, at a destroyed orphanage outside of Leogane, Haiti. Behind him is the residence building for the orphanage that fell in the earthquake that killed more than 250,000 people.
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J. B. Forbes
A view of the extensive tornado damage to a neighborhood in the city of Joplin, taken from a Missouri National Guard Blackhawk helicopter Tuesday morning, May 24, 2011, two days after the category F-5 twister killed 161 people and destroyed 8,000 residences.
J.B. FORBES
Santa, Dave Hedger, from Imperial, works to clean the windshield of his slay (truck) on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, at a QuikTrip in Fenton. Hedger was on his way to a Breakfast with Santa event at the Walnut Grill in Ellisville. Hedger said that he has been performing as Santa for about eight years.
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
Two Cardinals fight for dominance at a bird feeder in Fenton on Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019. The birds become more agitated when snow begins to fall and increasingly anxious about getting something to eat at the bird feeders.
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
Blues Coach Craig Berube kisses the cup to the cheer of his team at the end of Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, June12, 2019, between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins at TD Garden in Boston.
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
Blues David Perron takes his turn hoisting the Stanley Cup at the end of Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, June12, 2019, between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins at TD Garden in Boston.
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
St. Louis firefighter Patrick Ferguson carries one of the injured babies as fellow fireghter Mike Perkins applies oxygen on Thursday, August 15, 2019, on their way to a waiting ambulance. Four children were rescued from a second floor apartment in the 1300 block of Ohio. The children were apparently left alone in the apartment when the fire started.
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
St. Louis Police officer Jeff King, an Irishman, was assigned the cold duty of watching the crowd (or the lack thereof) at 14th and Market during the St. Patrick's Day Parade on March 11, 2000. About half of the floats and parade participants bowed out because of the weather said Officer King. King normally patrols the 7th district but was moved to the parade duty on his regular day off. PHOTO BY J.B. FORBES
J. B. FORBES
St. Louis Mounted Police officer John Vogt gives his horse "Bishop" a drink from a water spiggot in Forest Park Thursday, August 31st, 2000. With the temperature in the 90's, Vogt said that they only let the horses out for a couple of hours each day. PHOTO BY J.B. FORBES
J. B. FORBES
Fourth graders from Koch Elementary School in the Riverview Gardens School District have varying reactions on September 25th, 2001, when they learn how a body was mummified and what organs they took out before burial. It wasn't pleasant. The kids were on a field trip to the Art Museum in Forest Park to study Egyptian and African Art. PHOTO BY J.B. FORBES
J. B. FORBES
St. Louis County police officer Bill Miller, center, and many other police officers from the county listen to Julie Weinhold talk about her husband, Sergeant Richard E. Weinhold at a memorial service tribute to Sgt. Weinhold Thursday, Oct. 25, 2001, in Clayton. Weinhold was killed on Halloween Day, one year ago, while on duty. PHOTO BY J.B. FORBES
J. B. FORBES
St. Louis firefighter Drew Giles from Engine Co. 6 looks to see the extent of the hole under the street at the corner of Taylor and Swan Wednesday, April 4th, 2001. The owner of the car, Tony Wingo, 42, had just left work at Barnes Hospital to take lunch money to his child at school. When the street collapsed under his 1999 Mazda, Wingo thought that the front end of his car had just fallen off. He didn't know that the street had caved in. An apparent leak in a sewer line was causing the problem. PHOTO BY J.B. FORBES
J.B. FORBES
Either the Mississippi River has come up considerably since this porta-potty was placed on the riverfront, or it was placed there just for the fish on June 4th, 2001. With all the recent storms, the river is expected to creep up closer to Leonor K. Sullivan Blvd. in front of the Arch, putting the Johnny in a precarious spot. PHOTO BY J.B. FORBES
J. B. FORBES
7/18/01 St. Louis Summertime beat-the-heat drinks to cool the hottest days - even at the beach are the theme as model Jamie Forbes poses on July 18, 2001. ( White wine is the base of an unusual sangria ) PHOTO BY J.B. FORBES
J. B. FORBES
Rockwood Summit girls cheering on teammate are l-r Christa Slyman, Brittany Ryan, and Erin Burgess. This was at the 2000 MSHSAA championships in St. Peter's RecPlex on May 20th, 2000. PHOTO BY J.B. FORBES
J. B. FORBES
Two homerun sluggers talk it over on June 20th, 2001, at first base after Cubs Sammy Sosa got on base early in the game giving him a chance to talk to his homerun colleague Mark McGwire. Sosa had the best of the evening hitting two home runs including a grand slam. PHOTO BY J.B. FORBES
J. B. FORBES
It was the first day of mini camp for the Rams Thursday, April 27th, 2000, at Rams Park in Earth City. All of the players had to report for pictures. Most of them had quick new portraits taken. But not so for the stars. Kurt Warner graciously posed for several photographers who shot hundreds of photographs of Warner inside and out on the practice field, in action and still lifes, with trophies and by himself. The arm and body belong to Albert Dixon, a Sporting News photographer who was there to do a cover photo of Warner. PHOTO BY J.B. FORBES
J. B. FORBES
The St. Louis Rams celebrate as the game ends with the New York Giants Sunday, October 14, 2001, at the Dome at the America's Center. Grant Wistrom, left, is congratulated by teammates Kim Herring, center, and Yo Murphy. Wistrom made a game saving interception in the final minute of play. PHOTO BY J.B. FORBES
J. B. FORBES
Large snow flakes fall on the Arch on a cold December night in 2005.
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
Snow falls on a horse named Bear on a farm in Fenton, Missouri in 2004.
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
Mary Nauert, (right) a clinical dietitian at St. Louis Children's Hospital, demonstrates for Jaylon Clair, 15, (left) and his brother Kavi Draper, 9, from Overland, the proper response if they were attacked by dogs at the Safety Street interactive cityscape sponsored by St. Louis Children's Hospital at the Back-to-School Empowerment Festival on Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018 at America's Center. The interactive cityscape showed kids about pedestrian and passenger safety, stranger awareness, and home safety. The dogs were cardboard cutouts.
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
St. Louis police officers order a man to back down a set of steps with his arms raised on Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, in the 3700 block of Minnesota Avenue in St. Louis. A woman was found shot in the front yard at this address. Police took two brothers from the house and put them into custody. One was charged with murder.
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
An outside wall collapses during a five-alarm warehouse fire in St. Louis on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017. Several firefighters were slightly injured when they were exposed to heat and smoke that exploded outwards while they fought the fire from the exterior of the building.
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
Members and guests of the Forty Acre Club, a nudist club near Lonedell, Missouri, took pictures of the eclipse as it neared totality. Three hundred and fifty four sun worshippers were in attendance for the weekend festivities. One couple traveled from France to be at the club, while another came from London. The man in the foreground, Jim Caddell, 63, from Dallas, came with his wife to view the eclipse. He said that this club is the only nudist club within the area of the eclipse totality that he knew of. Then, he and his wife plan to go on to Burning Man festival in Nevada.
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
Travel writers carefully navigate a peak in the Bugaboo Mountains of Canada in 1990. They were taking part in a heli-hiking press tour in the hope that they would write about their experiences and encourage people to do the same.
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
Mark Nienhueser, a worker at the Augusta Wine Co., pulls the last of the grapes from the holding bins on the grape harvester Thursday morning, August 23rd, 2007, at a farm near Augusta. Workers were harvesting four acres of chardonelle grapes from vines that were producing far less than other years because of the late frost. J.B. Forbes | Post-Dispatch
J.B. Forbes | Post-Dispatch
Floaters on the Huzzah River on a Saturday, July 1st, 2006, stop on a sandbar to see who can consume a beer the quickest while drinking from a party "bong" near Cuba, Missouri. PHOTO BY J.B. FORBES
J. B. Forbes
Kosovo refugee Ejup Zogaj poses on an April day in 1999 at the Pischina refugee camp in Tirana, Albania. He is from the village of Ladrovc, Kosovo. His four sons stayed in Kosovo to fight the Serbs. Ejup left with the women and children, but said he would have stayed had he been younger.
J. B. Forbes
Courtney Gardner, 5, was having a little trouble adjusting to her first day of kindergarten at Mason Elementary School Monday, Sept. 8th, 2003. She was sitting outside of the lunch room. She didn't want to eat, she just wanted her mother. Teachers were trying to console her and get her excited about school. PHOTO BY J.B. FORBES
J.B. FORBES
A body awaits embalming at the Officer Funeral Home in E. St. Louis in 2010. Fear of the spread of HIV AIDS was a concern at all funeral homes when the cause of death was unknown.
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
Surrounded by a tear gas cloud, a protester holds a sign towards the police on W. Florissant in Ferguson on Sunday afternoon, Aug. 17, 2014, as the police advance down the street.
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
Late in October 1985, the Cardinals lost the seventh and final game of the World Series to the Kansas City Royals. Cards star pitcher John Tudor won Games 1 and 4 of the series, but he is remembered for not winning Game 7. When Tudor was pulled from the final game by manager Whitey Herzog in the third inning, he had given up five runs and four walks. After the game, Tudor reluctantly gave interviews to sports writers while he kept his bleeding hand wrapped in a towel.
J.B. Forbes
Krista Klostermann's kindergarten class is asked to show the quiet sign while they wait in line for lunch at Independence Elementary School in St. Charles Thursday afternoon, August 7th, 2003. From left they are: Peter Allman, Alex Deahr, Sam Heese, and Grant Jambois. Kindergarten kids have lunch and a short quiet time/nap now that schools have these five-year-olds stay all day. PHOTO BY J.B. FORBES
J.B. FORBES
Young women pass by a man sleeping on a bus bench in the Loop area of University City in 2017.
J.B. Forbes
Snow falls on the King Louis statue at night on March 3rd, 2013, on Art Hill in Forest Park.
J.B. Forbes
Umpire Ed Montague pulls on the pants of Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina to get him off the mound while he was conferring with pitcher Cal Eldred in the ninth inning in game one of the National League Division Series at Busch Stadium on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2004. PHOTO BY J. B. FORBES/POST-DISPATCH
J. B. FORBES
Rams running back Steven Jackson has his helmet knocked off from a hit by Eagles cornerback Sheldon Brown in the second quarter of a game between the St. Louis Rams and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 7,2008. Jackson gained 24 yards on the pass play from quarterback Marc Bulger. J.B. Forbes | Post-Dispatch
J. B. Forbes
Cardinals Tony Womack is all concentration as he rounds third, heading for home on a hit by Edgar Renteria in the first inning at Busch Sunday afternoon, August 8th, 2004. PHOTO BY J.B. FORBES
J.B. Forbes
Master Chinese Acrobatic Teacher Xiao Hong Weng stretches the leg of Keaton Hentoff-Killian, 7, at the start of a class at the City Museum Tuesday afternoon, August 20th, 2002. The Circus Day Foundation of City Museum brought Weng to St. Louis for a week to teach young circus hopefulls about traditional Chinese circus skills. Weng showed the kids the necessity of stretching before practice. PHOTO BY J.B. FORBES
J.B. FORBES
Evening colors fill the sky in 2015 as a duck paddles by on Simpson Lake in Valley Park.
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
A deputy runs down the hall of the Pinellas County, Fla., jail to head off an inmate who's trying to slip through the slot in his jail bars where his food tray is inserted.
J.B. FORBES
The townspeople and cleanup volunteers in Pierce City, Mo. paused from their work to pay tribute to the one person who died as a result of the tornado that destroyed their small town last Sunday evening, May 8th, 2003. Dale Taunton, 51, was laid to rest Thursday morning in the town cemetery. Seventy cars followed the hearse to the burial site. All of the buildings in the historic old downtown area were destroyed by the tornado and will be torn down. Taunton died while trying to help others take cover at the National Guard Armory. Taunton was a long time member of the National Guard. PHOTO BY J.B. FORBES
J.B. FORBES
A Nicaraguan tempts fate as he turns his back on a bull in a bull fighting ring in Grenada, Nicaragua, in 1982. Anyone who wanted to get in the ring and face a bull could do it, even though several men were carried out on stretchers. Unlike bull fights in Spain, the bulls were not harmed in Nicaraguan bull fights.
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
A woman prays at a Greek Orthodox Church in Moscow in 1990 after the perestroika reforms initiated by Mikhail Gorbachev in the late 80's reopened churches in the country.
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
Kosovo refugees are given a loaf of bread after crossing the border into Albania in 1999. Thousands of refugees fled the country to avoid the ethnic violence that gripped the country when Serbs and Muslims fought.
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
Spec. William O'Brien, from New York, a member of the North Carolina National Guard, stays vigilant on patrol near the town of Glogova, Bosnia, on Dec. 26, 2000, where much of the region still looks the same as it did five years ago when the war ended. This was a fiercely contested region known by the soldiers as the Valley of Death. Just down the road from this site, a Bosnian was killed last week by a land mine as he tried to rebuild his home. POST-DISPATCH PHOTO BY J.B. FORBES
J. B. FORBES
For the first time in 30 years, Shiite Muslims were able to attend Ashoura - the holiest day of the Shiite calendar. The Shiites call their mosques a husaynia. Shiite women pray inside the mosque on Tuesday, March 2nd, 2004 in Baghdad, Iraq. Praying continued all day. All of the women were dressed in black and were required to have their heads covered in order to enter the mosque. Women pray in a seperate section from the men. PHOTO BY J.B. FORBES
J.B. FORBES
St. Louis Fire Capt. Lamar Vaughn looks down on Firefighter Eric Ford who was still hitting hot spots with water in a two-story apartment building in the 3200 block of Sheridan Friday afternoon, Feb. 22, 2002. The first alarm fire was quickly put out in this boarded up building. Bomb and arson detectives were called because of the suspicious nature of the fire. PHOTO BY J.B. FORBES
J.B. FORBES
Umpire Bob Holliday tries to cool off a little during the MU - Western Illinois game Saturday night, Sept. 2nd, 2000, in Columbia, Mo. The heat index was 104 degrees at gametime. PHOTO BY J.B. FORBES
J. B. FORBES
Cardinal catcher Yadier Molina, right, jumps into the arms of closing pitcher Adam Wainwright after the Cardinals beat the Detroit Tigers 4-2 to win Game 5 of the World Series at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Thursday, October 27, 2006. J.B. Forbes | Post-Dispatch
J.B. Forbes
