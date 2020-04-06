Use our free calendar to spread the word about your virtual event

Many events around the area have moved to online virtual events, and we want to feature those in our calendar.

We've added "Virtual Event" to our calendar so you can now promote any events category as virtual.

Go to stltoday.com/events and select "promote your event" button, or you can simply click here to get started.

When you create your event, you'll have the option of creating it as a virtual event.

You and your attendees probably won't be able to leave your homes, so we’ve partnered with ViewStub to bring you Virtual Event creation tools and ticketing.

Create a ticketed virtual event, stream it live, record it and presell tickets if you want.

If you don't have tickets, or want to sell them through your own ticketing site, just check the appropriate boxes.

Have questions about using our free online calendar? See our list of tips and frequently asked questions.

